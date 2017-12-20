Spyshots: 2019 Bentley Flying Spur Stirs Up the Snow with Camo-Free Look

The current iteration
of the luxury sedan has been with us since 2014, though the jury is still out whether that year marked a new model or just a slightly more comprehensive facelift. Whatever the decision, its days are numbered as the Crewe carmaker is getting ready to field its replacement.
Bentley opted for a weird camouflage that almost makes the car looks bare naked from a distance, only to realize it's actually covered in panels that mask most, if not all of its lines. A pretty useless exercise, if you ask us since the Continental GT
reveal this year told us everything there is to know about the front half of the car.
The Bentayga look - or should we say the Mulsanne look? - is carried over with the smaller of the two rounded headlights in each pair situated on the outside. However, that fancy headlight washer on the Bentayga doesn't seem to carry over, which might disappoint a few potential buyers. Yes, we are joking, though you'd be surprised to hear the things that matter to the clients of this type of vehicle.
The Continental GT launch didn't spill the beans on the exterior design alone, but also the engine lineup. That means the 2019 Flying Spur will have the 6.0-liter W12 twin-turbo at launch, possibly joined by the 4.0-liter V8 that's due to show up on the Conti GT as well during next year.
Since the Flying Spur shares the MSB platform with the new Porsche Panamera, and since everybody's trying to offer some sort of electrification in their lineups, the Bentley should receive the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid powertrain as well. That means a 2.9-liter V6 engine and an electric motor for a combined output of 462 hp and some limited pure EV range.
The two best things about a Bentley, however, have almost nothing to do with its powertrains. We're talking about the ride quality (where the hybrid, if anything, should help) and the interior execution.
Like the Continental GT showed, the British manufacturer still knows how to blend traditionalism with modern gadgets for a cabin that looks stylish, elegant, and well equipped all at the same time. Customization options should abound for those who want to make their cars feel like their own.
No release date has been set yet for the 2019 Bentley Flying Spur
, but it should bow at one of the important car shows next year. Considering nobody knows exactly in what state of completion the car hiding under all that camouflage is, we can't do more than just a guess.