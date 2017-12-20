Guy Crashes His Leon Cupra, Says He Loved the 200 Nurburgring Laps of 2017

It's not always about what you drive and where as much as how much fun you're having. This video shows the last minutes of the lap before a SEAT Leon Cupra hits the barriers of the Nurburgring.

8 photos



We see these sorts of crashes all the time, but only from the perspective of the spectators gathered by the side of the famous race track. POV footage like this helps us empathize with the owner.



Even though he's not happy about the crash, he's not moping around, crying over spilled milk. Instead, he notes that his 2017 season included over 200 laps of the famous race track. Every one of them could have cost him his car or even worse. The 'Ring is a cruel mistress that punishes every mistake.



This looks like the



The Cupra is no Porsche, but it's a speedy car. Down some of the straights, it's quickly reaching 200 km/h. Because the footage is shot from inside the car, it's not easy to understand what caused the crash. But from what we hear, the left side lost traction on the grass, creating a spin. Maybe the reaction he had wasn't the right one, but it all happened in a flash.



The damage isn't that bad. In fact, it's so light that the bodywork could be fixed without replacing. But will she be ready for 2018?



