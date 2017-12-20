autoevolution
 

Guy Crashes His Leon Cupra, Says He Loved the 200 Nurburgring Laps of 2017

20 Dec 2017, 21:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's not always about what you drive and where as much as how much fun you're having. This video shows the last minutes of the lap before a SEAT Leon Cupra hits the barriers of the Nurburgring.
8 photos
The Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design KitThe Craziest SEAT Leon Cupra Tuning: 380 HP With JE Design Kit
Even if it's not your car, you get that sinking feeling of "oh, this is going to cost me so much money." But we also understand the deep personal connection the driver enjoys with his car.

We see these sorts of crashes all the time, but only from the perspective of the spectators gathered by the side of the famous race track. POV footage like this helps us empathize with the owner.

Even though he's not happy about the crash, he's not moping around, crying over spilled milk. Instead, he notes that his 2017 season included over 200 laps of the famous race track. Every one of them could have cost him his car or even worse. The 'Ring is a cruel mistress that punishes every mistake.

This looks like the Leon SC Cupra, perhaps an earlier 290 model. It's obviously got the DSG gearbox that makes it easier to drive than something like a Megane RS. You have more time to focus on the corner. The owner has also add added some ghastly but useful panels to the steering wheel.

The Cupra is no Porsche, but it's a speedy car. Down some of the straights, it's quickly reaching 200 km/h. Because the footage is shot from inside the car, it's not easy to understand what caused the crash. But from what we hear, the left side lost traction on the grass, creating a spin. Maybe the reaction he had wasn't the right one, but it all happened in a flash.

The damage isn't that bad. In fact, it's so light that the bodywork could be fixed without replacing. But will she be ready for 2018?

SEAT Leon CUPRA Seat Leon Cupra
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
SEAT models:
SEAT Leon Cupra RSEAT Leon Cupra R CompactSEAT AronaSEAT Arona Small SUVSEAT AtecaSEAT Ateca Small SUVSEAT Altea XLSEAT Altea XL Large MPVSEAT Altea FreetrackSEAT Altea Freetrack Large MPVAll SEAT models  