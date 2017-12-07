autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Tennis Ball Yellow Bentley Flying Spur Is Extrovert Luxury

7 Dec 2017, 15:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When one thinks of a luxury sedan such as the Bentley Flying Spur, colors such as the Tennis Ball Yellow we have here (we're not aware of the hue's actual name, which is why we came up with one) are not exactly the first thing that comes to mind.
5 photos
Bentley Flying Spur Design Series By MullinerBentley Flying Spur Design Series By MullinerBentley Flying Spur Design Series By MullinerBentley Flying Spur Design Series By Mulliner
As such, when we came across the Crewe four-door, we simply had to share this with you. According to the Instagram data, the W12 wielder was spotted in Sankt Pauli, Germany.

Unlike in the case of a tennis ball, though, the rest of the Bentley's elements come in black and we're referring to bits and pieces such as the window surround trims, other trim goodies, the lower valance, the mirror caps, as well as the wheels of the car. Oh, and let's not forget the tinted windows.

Since the calendar shows 2017, this could always be a Photoshop job. Nevertheless, with contemporary times having seen the wrap industry reaching new heights, we're expecting this Flying Spur to have received a second skin job.

After all, such a move would bring multiple benefits. Aside from the obvious attention-grabbing effect, a vinyl wrap would help protect the factory finish of the Bentley while such a move, which is easily reversible, wouldn't affect the resale value of the car in the same way as paint would - we can't think of too many lavish vehicle aficionados who would acquire such a Bentley on the used car market.

We can't help but think of Porsche when coming across this image. And it's not just because this color is not too far from Zuffenahsuen's infamous Acid Green.

You see, Bentley is currently testing the 2019 Flying Spur, with some of the prototypes being disguised as Porsche Panameras, as we showed you thanks to a spy video. But this is another story for another time.


 

Á Bentley Flying Spur Á Á ìç –––––––––––––––––––– #W12 #Bentley #Continental #BentleyContinental #BentleyGT #BentleyS #Bentleylove #Bentayga #ContinentalGT #EXP12 #ContinentalGT3 #Bentleysworld #BentleyMulsanne #Mulsanne #FlyingSpur #BentleyFlyingspur #sportcars #sportscar #luxurycar #luxurycars #sportcar #instacar #supercars #supercar #amazingcars247 #amazingcars #S500 2345

A post shared by SaRü Fotografie (@sarue.fotografie) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

Bentley Flying Spur Bentley luxury
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GT Supersports LuxuryBENTLEY BentaygaBENTLEY Bentayga LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  