Tennis Ball Yellow Bentley Flying Spur Is Extrovert Luxury

As such, when we came across the Crewe four-door, we simply had to share this with you. According to the Instagram data, the W12 wielder was spotted in Sankt Pauli, Germany.
Unlike in the case of a tennis ball, though, the rest of the Bentley's elements come in black and we're referring to bits and pieces such as the window surround trims, other trim goodies, the lower valance, the mirror caps, as well as the wheels of the car. Oh, and let's not forget the tinted windows.
Since the calendar shows 2017, this could always be a Photoshop job. Nevertheless, with contemporary times having seen the wrap industry reaching new heights, we're expecting this Flying Spur
to have received a second skin job.
After all, such a move would bring multiple benefits. Aside from the obvious attention-grabbing effect, a vinyl wrap would help protect the factory finish of the Bentley while such a move, which is easily reversible, wouldn't affect the resale value of the car in the same way as paint would - we can't think of too many lavish vehicle aficionados who would acquire such a Bentley on the used car market.
We can't help but think of Porsche when coming across this image. And it's not just because this color is not too far from Zuffenahsuen's infamous Acid Green.
You see, Bentley is currently testing the 2019 Flying Spur, with some of the prototypes being disguised as Porsche Panameras, as we showed you thanks
to a spy video. But this is another story for another time.
