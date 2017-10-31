autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Bentley Flying Spur Prototype Hides Gorgeous Design

31 Oct 2017
by
Truth be told, we still have days when we stare at the 2018 Bentley Continental GT, despite the Grand Tourer having debuted about two months ago. Fortunately, Crewe is on its way of giving us a new reason to stare, with the 2019 Flying Spur now being close to its debut.
The four-door incarnation of the Conti doesn't have an easy job - while its sedan aura will obviously take away a bit of the coupe's visual magic, the added practicality will be here to make up for this.

A prototype of the 2019 Flying Spur has now been spotted in traffic, with the tester still using plenty of camouflage. For instance, the semi-opaque camo covering the taillights manages to perfectly conceal the inner graphivs of the clusters. Nevertheless, the bewildering design details of the 2018 Continental GT will obviously find their way onto the lavish sedan.

A quick DVLA (the UK's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) check reveals that the Flying Spur prototype we have here packs the latest-generation 6.0-liter W12 engine used by the British automaker. As such, the sedan should be gifted with 635 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.

While the W12 will serve as the launch engine, if we may call it so, the twin-turbo V8 incarnation of the luxury sedan will obviously follow. Further along the way, the second-generation Flying Spur is also set to receive a hybrid powertrain.

Once the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, which we discussed earlier today, will see the British automotive producer entering the gas-electric realm, 90 percent of the carmaker's range will be hybridized, with the plan set to be completed by the end of the decade.

As for the luxury goodies delivered by the generation change, the majestic three-way panel adorning the dashboard of the 2018 Continental GT will also be found on the Flying Spur, while the rear passenger will enjoy even more room than before.
