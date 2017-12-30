autoevolution
 

Bentley Bentayga With Porsche Twin-Turbo V8 Set For 2018 Launch

Remember those people that were booing and hissing at Bentley for re-skinning the Audi Q7 into the Bentayga? Oh, how wrong they were. The skeptics were proved wrong once more when the uber-luxurious SUV received the diesel mill from the SQ7, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Two more powertrains are coming to the Bentayga lineup, with one of them focused on fuel efficiency. Spied time and time again and confirmed to feature an electric-only driving mode, the Bentayga PHEV is likely to share its oily bits with the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. In other words, look forward to around 462 ponies and 517 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque.

The fourth and final powertrain is the Porsche-developed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that offers the most suck-squeeze-bang-blow in the Lamborghini Urus. In Bentley’s case, the output will be toned down to 550-something horsepower, as in lower than what the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 offers.

Auto Motor und Sport broke the news on the gasoline-fed V8 for the Bentayga, which is expected to go official in July 2018. “Why would Bentley need two more powertrains for the world’s most luxurious sport utility vehicle?” The reasoning is simple: both the plug-in and V8 will cost less than the W12, therefore attracting more customers to the Bentayga.

Except for Bugatti, volume is crucial to the success of the Volkswagen Group. And in Bentley’s case, there no other nameplate as successful than the Bentayga as far as sales are concerned. Whichever way you look at this set of circumstances, the plug-in powertrain and V8 were bound to happen.

The V6-powered gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid formula won’t be exclusive to the Bentayga, for the Continental GT and Continental GTC will also benefit from its frugality. The next generation of the Flying Spur full-size luxury sedan, which is anticipated to premiere sometime in 2018, should also get this powertrain as the entry-level choice in the lineup.

In related news, the Barnato is coming with Mission E underpinnings.
