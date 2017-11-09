autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2018 Bentley Continental GT3 Is The Gentleman Racer’s Racing Car

9 Nov 2017, 12:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even though the purists believe Bentley diluted itself as an automaker with the introduction of the Bentayga, they’re not entirely correct. Bentley made a name for itself in the 1920s by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans five times, achievements that were furthered in 2003 with the sixth overall win at the most important endurance race of them all. Given these circumstances, the Crewe-based company is faithful to its sporting roots.
6 photos
2018 Bentley Continental GT3 endurance racing car2018 Bentley Continental GT3 endurance racing car2018 Bentley Continental GT3 endurance racing car2018 Bentley Continental GT3 endurance racing car2018 Bentley Continental GT3 endurance racing car
Adding to the long list of Bentley racing cars, the second-generation Continental GT3 is here and it means business. The order books open in June 2018, and until the newcomer goes on sale, the automaker will put the GT3 through its paces by testing around the clock over a six-month period. Starting with the technical tidbits, the track-only brawler differs from the road-going Continental GT in every way imaginable, including the engine.

Instead of the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12, the GT3 accommodates a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the carbon fiber hood. Speaking of the composite material, much of the car is made from it. The extent of the diet is mind-boggling, with Bentley finding ways to make the racing car more than 2,081 pounds (944 kg) lighter than the production-spec Continental GT.

Derestricted, the force-fed V8 complemented with Cosworth engine management develops an estimated 550 horsepower. The design of the GT3 isn’t a result of beauty follows form, but form follows functionality. The hunkered-down stance and aggressive-looking front bumper were chiseled in the wind tunnel, the focus being downforce. And nothing says downforce quite like the huge wing throning over the muscly rear deck.

Bentley Motorsport confirmed that it’ll run two Continental GT3s in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, but that’s not all. Next year, the racing team will tackle the 2018 Intercontinental GT Challenge, a series that consists of four rounds. Look forward to the race debut of the second-generation Continental GT3 at Monza in Italy on April 22, 2018.

“The new car leaves no area or system untouched in the search for even better performance, and the early test results are promising,” declared Brian Gush, the head of Bentley’s motorsport division.
2018 Bentley Continental GT3 racecar Bentley Continental GT3 motorsport Bentley Continental Gt v8 2018 Bentley Continental GT
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GT Supersports LuxuryBENTLEY BentaygaBENTLEY Bentayga LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  