2018 Bentley Continental GT3 Is The Gentleman Racer’s Racing Car

Even though the purists believe Bentley diluted itself as an automaker with the introduction of the Bentayga
, they’re not entirely correct. Bentley made a name for itself in the 1920s by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans five times, achievements that were furthered in 2003 with the sixth overall win at the most important endurance race of them all. Given these circumstances, the Crewe-based company is faithful to its sporting roots.
Adding to the long list of Bentley racing cars, the second-generation Continental GT3
is here and it means business. The order books open in June 2018, and until the newcomer goes on sale, the automaker will put the GT3 through its paces by testing around the clock over a six-month period. Starting with the technical tidbits, the track-only brawler differs from the road-going Continental GT in every way imaginable, including the engine.
Instead of the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12
, the GT3 accommodates a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the carbon fiber hood. Speaking of the composite material, much of the car is made from it. The extent of the diet is mind-boggling, with Bentley finding ways to make the racing car more than 2,081 pounds (944 kg) lighter than the production-spec Continental GT.
Derestricted, the force-fed V8 complemented with Cosworth
engine management develops an estimated 550 horsepower. The design of the GT3 isn’t a result of beauty follows form, but form follows functionality. The hunkered-down stance and aggressive-looking front bumper were chiseled in the wind tunnel, the focus being downforce. And nothing says downforce quite like the huge wing throning over the muscly rear deck.
Bentley Motorsport confirmed that it’ll run two Continental GT3s in the Blancpain GT Series
Endurance Cup, but that’s not all. Next year, the racing team will tackle the 2018 Intercontinental GT Challenge, a series that consists of four rounds. Look forward to the race debut of the second-generation Continental GT3 at Monza in Italy on April 22, 2018.
“The new car leaves no area or system untouched in the search for even better performance, and the early test results are promising,”
declared Brian Gush, the head of Bentley
’s motorsport division.