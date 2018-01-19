Bentley Bentayga Diesel Gets Audi R8 V10 Soundtrack in Exhaust Speaker Frenzy

With speaker-generated soundtracks having almost become a normal feature on production cars using internal combustion engines, it was only a matter of time until tuners would take advantage of this. And we're here to deliver an example of such aftermarket play, with this involving a Bentley Bentayga Diesel massaged by QuickSilver Exhausts.

's factory exhaust comes with Eberspacher exhaust sound generators, which can be labeled as electronic speakers. And the said tuner decided to change the soundtrack played through this hardware.



The British aftermarket developer went all the way, aiming to gift the high-riding Bentley with the soundtrack of a supercar. As such, the company invited a small group of go-fast machine top a recording session.



To be more precise, an Audi R8 V10, an Aston Martin V12 Vantage, a V8-animated Aston, along with a Ferrari 458 Italia were taken to the Turweston Aerodrome, former Royal Air Force Second World War bomber training base.



No less than sixteen microphones were attached to each car, while a pair of shotgun mics were used for drive-by scenarios. The resulting hooning soundtrack was recorded, edited and digitized, much as it would happen for producing a video game.



"We had to choose the sounds to work with. Of course, these had to be cars with QuickSilver exhausts installed. These must be a V8, a V10 and a V12 so we chose a



As for the result, which still has "faux" written all over it, you can check this out in the piece of footage below - why not simply buy a gas-fed Bentayga and fit an aggressive exhaust instead?



