Bentley Bentayga Gains Third Engine Option: 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8

Up front, the discs measure 440 millimeters (17.3 inches) and the calipers feature 10 pistons. Together with the 370-mm discs at the rear, the carbon-ceramic setup boasts a braking torque of 6,000 Nm. As standard, however, the Bentayga V8 comes with Tornado red-painted calipers and iron discs.
Even though it’s not on par with the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12
, the gasoline-fed V8 is sufficiently potent in this application. The ultra-luxury SUV
can thrust to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, on to a top speed of 180 miles per hour (290 km/h) if you can find a long and straight stretch of road.
Fuel economy? 11.4 liters per 100 kilometers or 24.8 miles per gallon on the combined cycle, figures made possible in part by the engine’s ability to de-activate four of the cylinders. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen; it takes 20 milliseconds for the Bentayga V8 to morph into a four-cylinder
!
The third engine option in the lineup comes with a choice of 11 wheel designs, including a set of black-painted 22-inch five-spoke wheels with polished finish. The latter wheel design blends nicely with the black and chrome grille up front, plus the twin-quad exhaust tailpipes at the rear.
Customers seeking the most sporting and comfy driving experience shouldn’t pass on Bentley Dynamic Ride. Despite the pompous name, what that translates to is electric active roll control technology powered by a 48-volt electrical system. Combined with multi-mode air suspension, the Bentley Bentayga V8 can also hold its own when the going gets off-road.
As far as the interior is concerned, the British automaker is much obliged to offer four-, five-, and seven-seat configurations. A high-gloss carbon fiber trim package, wood- and hide-trimmed steering wheel, and Cricket Ball rich red leather upholstery can be specified as well.