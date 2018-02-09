Camaro Tries to Evade Police Chopper in Longest Ever Ontario Chase

On Wednesday, Canadians witnessed something they usually only see in movies or newsreels from south of the border: a high-speed police chase, taking place in their own country, on the roads in Ontario. The images, released by local police, show the events that took place on January 27.

The chase lasted for 154 kilometers (96 miles), making it the longest in Ontario's and the second longest in Canada's history. It started in Oshawa on the Lake Ontario shoreline, entered Highway 401 heading eastbound towards Peterborough and then back again.The chase involved, for the most part, only one car, that of the perpetrator of what appears to be some sort of road bullying. According to The Star , citing police sources, a woman called police on January 27 to report she was being followed by a Chevrolet Camaro.The 911 operator directed the woman towards the local police station. As soon as the driver of the Camaro saw police officers, he made a run for it, thus starting the historical chase, with speeds reaching as much as 237 km/h (147 mph).When the Camaro reached that speeds, the police cruisers in pursuit gave up and handed over the task to their colleagues in the air. The pilot advised the officers on the car's location, so they were able to place spikes on the road.The Camaro ran over the spikes and came to a halt. The driver fled the car into a nearby forest but was apprehended by police and is now facing charges of criminal harassment, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine, ecstasy, and heroin.The video of the chase, shot in night vision, is available below and is 7 minutes long. At minute 4.38, the car hits the spikes. 15 seconds later, the vehicle stops and the driver is seen heading into the woods.All communication between the pilot police officers during the chase is also available.