Bentley Bentayga Diesel Passes Cars at 270 KM/H in Autobahn Acceleration Test

This test sees the Bentaga Diesel passing cars at triple-digit speeds, with things climbing all the way to 168 mph (make that 270 km/h).Borrowed from the Audi SQ7 , the 4.0-liter V8 heart of the Bentayga Diesel mixes a pair of conventional turbochargers with an electric supercharger - the latter aims to eliminate turbo lag, since it spools up in just 30 microseconds.As far as the official figures go, the said unit manages to push the lavish behemoth to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, while gifting it with a top speed of (you've guessed it) 168 mph.The arrival of the Bentayga did more for Bentley that allowing the automotive producer to grab a piece of the ever-increasingpie. You see, the convention-defying nature of the high-riding machine means that this helps the carmaker introduce new powertrains to its lineup.Now that the Diesel incarnation of the Bentayga is among us, you should get ready to receive the Plug-In Hybrid version of the SUV.As confirmed by the carmaker, the Bentayga Hybrid is set to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month. This will borrow a gas-electric setup involving a twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor from Porsche, with the overall output of the powerplant sitting anywhere between 400 and 500 ponies.Once the Bentayga introduces the Crewe brand to the gas-electric realm, we'll see such powertrains animating others models in the company's lineup. For instance, the new Continental GT is also scheduled to receive PHEV motivation, the the British automotive producer having already confirmed this,