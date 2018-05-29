2019 Toyota Supra to Enter NASCAR’s Xfinity Series Next Year

In North America, Toyota runs the Camry sedan in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. Next year, however, the Japanese automaker will replace the Xfinity-spec Camry for the all-new Supra according to insider intel.
Sports Business Journal argues that the change comes as a result of dwindling sales of sedans in the United States of America. Sports cars aren’t doing too great either, but on the other hand, the Supra is inherently sporty while the Camry is a reliable sedan for people who just want to go from point A to point B in comfort.
For the month of April 2018, Toyota’s sedan sales in the U.S. dropped by almost 5 percent compared to the same period last year. And as a consequence to that, SUVs and trucks are gaining ground across the board.
The last time Toyota won the Xfinity Series was in 2016, scoring 1,362 points and 19 wins as opposed to Chevrolet’s 1,341 points and 11 wins. On a related note, Chevrolet introduced the Camaro to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season, while Ford intends to take the Mustang to the top level in 2019 as a replacement for the Fusion.
At the end of the day, modifying the Supra per NASCAR rules isn’t NASCAR trying to get more fans, but Toyota trying to get people more interested in the brand. The U.S. public already knows that Toyota is a byword for reliability, but now Toyota wants to remind the people that the Supra is the highlight in its sports-car lineup.
Reviving the nameplate for a BMW Z4-twinned vehicle may be a marketing move from the Japanese automaker, but on the other hand, Toyota made it clear time and again that the Supra will be more driving-centric than the Z4. Bearing in mind the 2019 season starts in February at Daytona, the Supra is all but confirmed to go on sale for the 2019 model year.
