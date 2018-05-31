Offroading on Abu Dhabi's "Hill of Horror" Detailed in Vice Documentary

Do you think you could hoon your SUV up a 50-degree hill for about 300 meters? Well, if you drove a Nissan Patrol with a GT-R engine and lived for the adrenaline, the answer would probably be yes. At least that's what the rugged terrain aficionados over in Abu Dhabi expect, during their annual Liwa Sports Festival.

10 photos



The event, which is supported by the Abu Dhabi authorities, comes with the kind of prize that make one giggle, namely a brand new Nissan Patrol.



And the feat has now been captured in a Vice documentary, one that awaits you at the bottom of the page.



Aficionados in the comments section of the clip were quick to point out that the Arabian tale we have here is but a recreation of the desert adventure taking place in Southern California, where the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area have been used for such stunts for quite a while (those in the know call the place Glamis). Then again, you can choose to leave such details aside and enjoy the terrain-taming action. In fact, you might also want to enjoy a part of the reporter's questions...



Speaking of such stunts, Nissan Patrols animated by GT-R motors also serve other purposes in that part of the world. We're referring to asphalt shenanigans here, with aficionados over there using them as sleepers - the supercar population is rather dense and being able to surprise exotic drivers while behind the wheel of SUVs is priceless. For instance, here's a 2,000 HP Patrol



Oh, and 6x6 (some like to call this the 5,000 horsepower supercar).



Held in the UAE desert, the "Hill of Horror" festival includes nine days of climbing, with engies packing as much as 3,000 hp (you've also seen this in US GT-R drag racing) being put to the ultimate test.The event, which is supported by the Abu Dhabi authorities, comes with the kind of prize that make one giggle, namely a brand new Nissan Patrol.And the feat has now been captured in a Vice documentary, one that awaits you at the bottom of the page.Aficionados in the comments section of the clip were quick to point out that the Arabian tale we have here is but a recreation of the desert adventure taking place in Southern California, where the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area have been used for such stunts for quite a while (those in the know call the place Glamis). Then again, you can choose to leave such details aside and enjoy the terrain-taming action. In fact, you might also want to enjoy a part of the reporter's questions...Speaking of such stunts, Nissan Patrols animated by GT-R motors also serve other purposes in that part of the world. We're referring to asphalt shenanigans here, with aficionados over there using them as sleepers - the supercar population is rather dense and being able to surprise exotic drivers while behind the wheel of SUVs is priceless. For instance, here's a 2,000Patrol duking it out with a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.Oh, and this might just be the strangest non-home-brewed contraption you've ever seen at the strip, namely the Devel Sixty(some like to call this the 5,000 horsepower supercar).