Devel Sixty 6x6 Is the Weirdest Drag Racer You've Ever Seen

After the world was won over by the Mercedes-G63, there's now an excess of multi-wheeled trucks that cost a lot of money. Mo Vlogs says that this one is a bargain, since for around $450,000 you get "more power than my sister's Lamborghini."While that sentence is slightly embarrassing, driving around in a tank probably means you have thick skin. We're not even sure what to make of this thing. Seeing the leaf suspension at the back makes us wonder if it isn't based on a Russian army truck.The styling is vaguely reminiscent of the Tumbler Batmobile, with chunky 40-inch wheels leading your eye to the multi-faceted exterior that might double as a radar wave deflector.But that could be good, considering this beefcake is packing a 6.7-liter engine. No, it's not a HEMI crate, but a diesel which has been turbocharged to deliver 720and 738 lb-ft of torque for this application, with plans for a 1,500 horsepower monster further down the line.Devel estimates the car will hit 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. We didn't want to believe it either, but the drag races in this video convinced us otherwise. Contender number one is the Mercedes-AMG GT S, which the Sixty easily beats while rolling a whole bunch of coal. Next up, it's a regular G63 and... yeah, that's boxy and even slower.This is only the first iteration, a prototype if you will. The 6x6 can be specified with a full carbon fiber body and any number of interior options. Delivery takes 12 months or more, and there's even a 1-year warranty. But if it were our money, we'd just keep it classy with a Lamborghini Urus and a nitrous-fuel Nissan Patrol for the weekends.