2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Pickup Truck Expected With 420 HP

Remember the Silverado ZR2 Concept that Chevrolet revealed in 2009 with 550 horsepower on deck? The one-off pickup features a supercharged LS under the hood, but the series-production model is said to rely on natural aspiration. 39 photos



The biggest argument in favor of the L87 engine with natural aspiration is the “All-Electric Future” approach to the automaker’s upcoming models. EV and autonomous driving technologies take a lot of money, time, and talent, leaving fewer resources for internal-combustion vehicles such as the Silverado ZR2.



MC&T also understands that Chevy favors this designation over ZRX – which has been



Take a look at the Colorado ZR2 in the online configurator. Notice that it comes with a 3.6-liter V6 as standard and the Duramax four-cylinder turbo diesel as an optional extra? Because of this precedent, the Silverado ZR2 is very likely to top 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque from the 6.2-liter aspirated V8.



Looking at the bigger picture, Chevy may be onto something here. Ford doesn’t mention how many Raptors make up the quarterly and yearly sales figures for the F-150, and don’t expect Ram to sell too many TRX trucks either. These two cover a niche within a niche, if you will, and their starting prices reflect their rarity.



