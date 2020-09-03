This Bulletproof Cable Could Make Your Android Auto and CarPlay Problems Go Away

Cables are very often the ones to blame for issues with Android Auto and CarPlay, so if the original cord that came with the phone is no longer around and now you’re looking for a replacement, here’s one that might be worth checking out.
Called Vulcan, this product is described as a “premium cable,” so theoretically, it should be able to run Android Auto and CarPlay just fine. It supports fast charging speeds and can connect to USB Type-C, Lightning, and micro USB ports using the already-common design that includes magnetic heads.
So technically, what this cable requires you to do is plug a dedicated connector into your device (Lightning for iPhones, USB Type-C for Samsung phones, or micro USB for a PlayStation 4 connector or older Android handsets), and then magnetically attach the cord for power and data transfers.
The parent company promises charging speeds of up to 100W for the USB Type-C connector, while iPhones receive 18W.
The premium build quality is powered by a bulletproof design and anti-fray materials, so technically, it’s impossible to break it down. Apple users certainly know how important this is, as cables that need to be replaced because of physical damage have become way too common among iPhone owners.
Vulcan, however, comes with a 15-year warranty, so it’s pretty clear that its inventors are very sure it just won’t break down anytime soon.
In addition, you also get a bunch of extras, including N52 magnets for easy attaching, 14 pins gold-plated connectors, and nylon braiding for extra durability. And last but not least, the cable features anti-microbial protection, something that could come in handy to every driver out there.
The rest of the details are yet to be shared, so right now, we still don’t know how much Vulcan is going to cost. It is projected to go live on Indiegogo sometimes soon, as the inventor of this cable hopes to receive crowdfunding support to start the mass production and ship it across the entire world.
