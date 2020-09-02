At $325K, This 1965 Porsche 356 SC Cabriolet Is Like Fine Wine

Before the 911 made its way into the Porsche lineup and completely changed the way in which sports cars for the (rich) masses are made and driven, there was the 356. The carmaker’s first production automobile was in production for close to two decades, and it too changed the auto landscape.
Successful as it was back in the day, the 356 became a collector’s item that sells for incredible sums on a regular basis. As part of autoevolution’s Porsche Month, we’ve already uncovered several very valuable cars from this family. Just the other day, for instance, we talked about a 61-year old, 59 hp 356 that eventually went for $210,000 during an online auction.
This one here is much more expensive, though, and the price is what is desired from the get-go by the dealer selling it. $325,000 is the asking price for this 356 that comes right from the last year of production, 1965, in SC cabriolet form.
In that time’s speak, SC stood for the top of the range 356, and of course they are the most sought after by collectors, hence the confidence the dealer has in asking this much. But there are other elements going in favor of such a sticker, the most important of which being the condition the car is in.
According to the seller, a full nut and bolt restoration was conducted a few years back by an unnamed but "highly respected marque specialist in Southern California." That included a complete overhaul of the engine and transmission, both of which are now in tip-top condition.
The 356 sells complete with the original factory tool kit and luggage, but, most importantly, comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Porsche.
The price might seem high for some, but those buying and selling cars for a living know that a car such as this is something like fine wine, and it’s value will likely only increase even more over time; so don't be surprised if, after it sells, you’ll see it once again on the market, priced even higher.
