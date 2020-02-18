autoevolution
Porsche 911 Baja SEMA Build Packs Volkswagen Engine, 30-Inch Tires

If you have $30,000 burning your pocket, one way to spend that bundle of cash is the 911 Baja before you. The car was built by a gentleman called Michael Lightbourn with funding by Arc Audio for the 2017 SEMA Auto Show, and since then, it’s changed owners for a little more than that.
Smash Customs is the current seller, listing the 911 Baja on eBay with a starting bid of $23,700. The project started out with the all-steel body of the classic 911, conjoined with a tubular steel chassis developed specifically for off-road thrills and spills. As expected, the engine isn’t original either.

Instead of the 2.0-liter boxer from 1969, the one-off weekend warrior comes with a 2.3-liter Volkswagen flat-four featuring various modifications such as four open exhaust exits above the engine bay. The four-speed manual transmission helps the air-cooled mill deliver the goodies to the 30-inch tires and 15-inch wheels at the rear. Not bad for an all-roading sports car, alright!

Finished in a shade of black that perfectly mirrors the finish of the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, the 911 Baja boasts a roll cage, independent suspension on all four corners, single and twin Exit shock absorbers, as well as a roof rack with enough space for a full-size spare tire.

Bully Dog light bars, Autometer gauges, motorsport-style bucket seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, U-POL Raptor lining, and a thumpin’ great audio system are a few other highlights. As you can tell from the photo gallery, the only piece of glass still fitted to the car is the windshield. The side, rear three-quarter, and rear glass were removed for “airflow and safety reasons.”

Currently showing 1,321 miles on the odometer, the 911 Baja further differs from the bone-stock model through the fuel cell, which is located right between the front seats. Extensive builds come in many shapes and sizes, but this fellow here certainly is a tempting proposition given how much originality, attention to detail, and fun factor you’re getting for $30,000 or less.

