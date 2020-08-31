Supercharged 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Shows Off Custom Makeover Inside and Out

The New Apple Maps Has a Hard Time Taking Drivers to Their Destination

5 1957 Chevy Bel Air LS7 Restomod Is Pro-Touring Cruising Done Right

For the 1955 model year of the Bel Air , Chevrolet offered a multitude of engine options that topped with the 265 small-block V8. The 4.3-liter lump with a two-barrel carburetor couldn’t do better than 162 horsepower, and opting for the four-barrel setup leveled the output to 180 all-American ponies. 22 photos



In other words, you’re looking at 580 horsepower and 556 pound-feet of torque from 6.2 liters of displacement and a 1.9-liter blower. That kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes with great responsibility for the driver, which is why the chassis has been replaced by an Art Morrison unit, complete with a Wilwood master cylinder and disc brakes and polyurethane bushings.



The no-expense-spared build started off with a rotisserie restoration for the body shell, finished in Robin Egg Blue with white paint for the roof and rear fenders. Plenty of chrome garnish for the exterior complements the Billet Specialties steering wheel, foot pedals, and instrument cluster.



Speaking of the interior, the Bel Air is beautifully simplistic yet elegant. HIDE Originals wrapped the seats, dashboard, and door cards in brown leather, and the bench seat out back is joined by two buckets for the driver and front passenger. Vintage Air ice-cold air conditioning, a Kenwood radio, and a digital odometer that reads 517 miles (832 kilometers) are featured as well.



Offered "from the Pristine Collection of Eric McConnell," the one-of-a-kind restomod further flaunts 10-spoke wheels and a dual exhaust system with a polished muffler peeking from underneath the floor. The finishing touch? That would be the old-school Chevrolet script on the engine's valve covers.

