Custom 1957 Chevrolet 210 Offered Without Reserve at Auction

The Two-Ten was introduced by the golden bowtie as a mid-range vehicle, only to be replaced by the Biscayne after the 1957 model year. The second generation like this fellow here couldn’t deliver more than 225 horsepower with the Turbo-Fire V8 and a pair of quad-barrel carburetors, an output that’s easily exceeded by the big-block V8 of the one-of-a-kind restomod Offered without reserve by Worldwide Auctioneers with only 1,316 miles on the odometer since completed, the 210 is backed by an Edelbrock air cleaner as well as a smooth-shifting Tremec manual transmission with five forward ratios. Power alone can only get you so far, which is why the brakes have been upgraded as well with a Wilwood master cylinder for peace of mind.Part of the McConnell Collection, lot number 3 “started off on a high note by being given an off-frame restoration.” Speaking of which, the original frame is gone in favor of an Art Morrison unit with a Ford 9.0-inch rear end, Strange coilover shocks, and Billet Specialties chromies.On the visual front, chrome augments the ‘50s yellow paintwork with a dash of white for the roof and rear fenders. Don’t think for a minute that the interior has been forgotten because that’s not the case. You only need to open the driver’s door to get a feel of how many hours were spent to wrap the seats in white leather with gold stitching. The dashboard is also a thing of beauty thanks to VDO instrumentation and A/C from Vintage Air.As for the trunk of this two-door Two-Ten from the final model year of the nameplate, that’s where the 210 is much obliged to show its humble roots. A full-size spare wheel, 12-volt battery, and an honest-to-God carpet are featured, and the words you’re looking for are “beautifully simple.”