Airstream’s 2020 Globetrotter 30-Foot Floorplans Will Remind You of Luxury Jets

More on this:

Garage Built Chevy C10 With LS Swap Lays Down 350 RWHP

350 rear-wheel horsepower may not sound like a lot, but that depends on the application. If we’re talking about a ’71 Chevrolet C10 with the front fascia from a ’69 model, then yeah, that’s plenty of suck-squeeze-bang-blow. 16 photos



The 5.3-liter V8 is an aluminum block from a



Of course, he had to rewire a few things to make his baby roadworthy. The mods, however, also include a blacked-out front fascia with LED headlights, Hotchkis sports suspension all around, a thumpin’ stereo, and discs for the rear brakes. Like honest-to-God hot rods, the wheels are classic Cragar S/Ss.



The Cooper Cobra Radial G/T rubber shoes are more than adequate for this fellow, but the simplest tap of the loud pedal can turn the tires into smoke as AutotopiaLA found out from William in the following YouTube video. Obviously enough, the Lyft sticker on the windshield is there just for LOLs.



“Ratty” may be the right word to describe the exterior of this C10, and the interior doesn’t steer away from this adjective either. The bucket seats and center console come from a Blazer, the dashboard is a combination of sheet metal and carbon fiber, and the white-faced gauges are beautifully simple.



On an ending note, Will isn’t a big fan “of the new stuff at all.” Who could blame him? After all, Chevrolet and GMC don’t have anything to compete against the Ford F-150 Raptor and recently unveiled



William Rhodes of @GreaserThoughtsGarage is the owner of this garage-built Frankenstein, and his truck may have not happened. The 22-year-old was planning to buy a Toyota 4Runner, cash in hand, but the salesman didn’t take him seriously and that was that. Will bought his C10 in pretty much the same condition you can admire it below, LS swap and side exhausts included.The 5.3-liter V8 is an aluminum block from a Silverado , paired to a good ol’ torque-converter automatic transmission that sends the goodies exclusively to the rear wheels. According to the owner, he put 22,000 miles on his truck in the last year without skipping a beat despite the way the C10 looks.Of course, he had to rewire a few things to make his baby roadworthy. The mods, however, also include a blacked-out front fascia with LED headlights, Hotchkis sports suspension all around, a thumpin’ stereo, and discs for the rear brakes. Like honest-to-God hot rods, the wheels are classic Cragar S/Ss.The Cooper Cobra Radial G/T rubber shoes are more than adequate for this fellow, but the simplest tap of the loud pedal can turn the tires into smoke as AutotopiaLA found out from William in the following YouTube video. Obviously enough, the Lyft sticker on the windshield is there just for LOLs.“Ratty” may be the right word to describe the exterior of this C10, and the interior doesn’t steer away from this adjective either. The bucket seats and center console come from a Blazer, the dashboard is a combination of sheet metal and carbon fiber, and the white-faced gauges are beautifully simple.On an ending note, Will isn’t a big fan “of the new stuff at all.” Who could blame him? After all, Chevrolet and GMC don’t have anything to compete against the Ford F-150 Raptor and recently unveiled Ram 1500 TRX