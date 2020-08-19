Finally: First Media Video Reviews Are in for the 2021 Ford Bronco

It was bound to happen – the eager automotive media finally got to experience first-hand the 2021 Ford Bronco. It was not the full monty, though, because Ford did not allow the representatives to actually drive the reinvented family of Bronco models. Instead they got the chance to feel the off-road course from behind the wheel of a vintage Bronco and only experienced the new ones from the passenger seat.
Because the Blue Oval company is not expected to bring the 2021 Bronco to market before June next year it will be a while before anyone outside its circle of trust actually gets full, unrestricted, access to the 2-door, 4-door, and the Bronco Sport.
We now must settle with the next best thing, a compilation of the video media reports from representatives that were invited to Ford’s Bronco Day taking place at the new Holly Oaks ORV park in Holly, Michigan. The event only involved a sneak peek and a ride-along in a couple of units – and, of course, the reveal of the 55-year anniversary Adventure concepts.
According to the reports, these were a two-door Bronco and a Bronco Sport, both in Badlands configuration. We can bet these are pre-production units, just like the ones recently displayed by the company at the New York Stock Exchange introduction.
Because the off-road course involved a wide range of surfaces and some steep grades both models must have been packing the off-road dedicated, optional, tires to make sure they cope with the situation.
The configuration for the 2-door Bronco Badlands involved the only engine available, a 2.3-liter, 270-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder as well as the very interesting seven-speed stick shifter. The transmission has six normal gears and an additional one for use solely during rock-crawling sessions.
You would think the fully-fledged Bronco easily stole the show, but it turns out some of the media representatives were thoroughly impressed with the Bronco Sport as well. The latter’s Badlands configuration involves the use of the top engine choice, another turbo four pot capable of extracting 245 horsepower from its 2.0-liter specification.
We have prepared no less than five videos (all of them embedded below) so better strap your Internet seat belts and hold on tight to your screens because the Bronco means business – and we are almost ready to forgive Ford for not letting folks drive its revelation off-roader. Almost.
We now must settle with the next best thing, a compilation of the video media reports from representatives that were invited to Ford’s Bronco Day taking place at the new Holly Oaks ORV park in Holly, Michigan. The event only involved a sneak peek and a ride-along in a couple of units – and, of course, the reveal of the 55-year anniversary Adventure concepts.
According to the reports, these were a two-door Bronco and a Bronco Sport, both in Badlands configuration. We can bet these are pre-production units, just like the ones recently displayed by the company at the New York Stock Exchange introduction.
Because the off-road course involved a wide range of surfaces and some steep grades both models must have been packing the off-road dedicated, optional, tires to make sure they cope with the situation.
The configuration for the 2-door Bronco Badlands involved the only engine available, a 2.3-liter, 270-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder as well as the very interesting seven-speed stick shifter. The transmission has six normal gears and an additional one for use solely during rock-crawling sessions.
You would think the fully-fledged Bronco easily stole the show, but it turns out some of the media representatives were thoroughly impressed with the Bronco Sport as well. The latter’s Badlands configuration involves the use of the top engine choice, another turbo four pot capable of extracting 245 horsepower from its 2.0-liter specification.
We have prepared no less than five videos (all of them embedded below) so better strap your Internet seat belts and hold on tight to your screens because the Bronco means business – and we are almost ready to forgive Ford for not letting folks drive its revelation off-roader. Almost.