Interactive Garage Lets You Fully Customize the 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door

Ford has been working hard to keep Bronco fans satisfied – after all, everyone has been waiting for so long to see the revival. The Blue Oval company has not disappointed so far – the Bronco has become an entire family with three models. For those who are so eager to personalize their new off-roader the choices are limited though. No worries because the virtual tool from Interactive Garage is up to the task.
We already know the “Build and Price” section for the 2021 Ford Bronco is coming soon – by September if the company manages to align all the stars. Meanwhile, actual ordering will take place later this year and (unfortunately) first deliveries are scheduled almost a year from now, in June 2021.
To pass the time fans are always eager to play with the configuration of their favorite Bronco – especially since Ford is also promising a myriad of accessories and personalization options. If you want to fiddle with them right now the options are rather limited on the official channels.
The American automaker is allowing future customers to “Build Your Own” Bronco Sport while the regular Bronco’s page lets you explore the 2021 model and even compare all the various trims. So far, our favorite is the Badlands – we are that fox in the vineyard since the First Edition reservations are already full.
And now we can’t stop playing with the unofficial Interactive Garage module – we even started an apocalypse-fighting build you can see in the attached gallery. The demo allows a very thorough selection. You start with choosing between the 4-door and the newly added 2-door body types. Then you are off to the trim section and only afterwards arrive at the full list of available options.
There’s a huge amount already – the company is bundling both original equipment and aftermarket accessories. In the attached gallery you can see some of the more interesting configurations we found – and the entire color palette is also represented for you to enjoy.
If you see one particular build you like best then give us a heads up in the comment section below – if not just head to the virtual page and make your own personal choice. The possibilities are endless!
To pass the time fans are always eager to play with the configuration of their favorite Bronco – especially since Ford is also promising a myriad of accessories and personalization options. If you want to fiddle with them right now the options are rather limited on the official channels.
The American automaker is allowing future customers to “Build Your Own” Bronco Sport while the regular Bronco’s page lets you explore the 2021 model and even compare all the various trims. So far, our favorite is the Badlands – we are that fox in the vineyard since the First Edition reservations are already full.
And now we can’t stop playing with the unofficial Interactive Garage module – we even started an apocalypse-fighting build you can see in the attached gallery. The demo allows a very thorough selection. You start with choosing between the 4-door and the newly added 2-door body types. Then you are off to the trim section and only afterwards arrive at the full list of available options.
There’s a huge amount already – the company is bundling both original equipment and aftermarket accessories. In the attached gallery you can see some of the more interesting configurations we found – and the entire color palette is also represented for you to enjoy.
If you see one particular build you like best then give us a heads up in the comment section below – if not just head to the virtual page and make your own personal choice. The possibilities are endless!