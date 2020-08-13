55-Year-Old Ford Bronco Shown Proper Respect With Five Adventure Concepts

It's about one month since the beginning of the modern Ford Bronco’s golden. You might want to take that into consideration because the American automaker is focusing on a much larger anniversary – 55 years since the arrival of the original nameplate. And it is properly marking the occasion with a raft of prototypes, a fan-shrine location announcement, and new racing plans.
Before we get started on the Bronco Adventure concepts, let us spend a moment or two with the rest of the reveals: Ford has decided on the first Bronco Off-Roadeo pilgrimage site that will be ready for a summer 2021 opening in Austin, Texas.
It has also decided to continue with the Bronco R development program, so the prototype is scheduled to partake in the next SCORE Baja 1000 race. More so, we now know exactly how many reservations were achieved in the span of just three weeks – Ford says demand for the Bronco has been overwhelming, with two- and four-door model reservations above the 165,000 mark.
And now we can focus on the five anniversary concepts: Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig, Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide, Bronco Sport Trail Rig, Bronco Sport TOW RZR and the Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol. The company is using them to showcase the huge range of official accessories, with over 200 prepared for the regular models and another 100+ for the Bronco Sport SUV.
The Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig has been created with hardcore trail capabilities in mind. The Badlands trim has been treated to a Ford Performance modular front bumper, Ford Performance by WARN winch and recovery kit, tube doors, beadlock-capable wheels as well as a 40-inch Rigid LED lightbar. The trunk’s capabilities are enhanced with the Yakima roof rack while inside Ford opted for heavy-duty floor mats and a rear swing-gate-mounted table.
Trout expeditions are never going to be the same if the fishermen do not arrive on site with something akin to the Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide. The Outer Banks model has been created specifically to help Cape Hatteras National Seashore professional fishing guide and cannot be mistaken for anything else than it really is. That custom fishing rig up front is an eye-catcher – or should we say a fish-catcher?!
Moving on, the rest of the team is comprised of three Bronco Sport prototypes. The little brother seems eager to showcase its possible use cases, our personal favorite of the bunch being the Trail Rig derivation. This one has been developed starting from a Badlands model that got enhanced with larger MTs, a discreet one-inch lift kit, Ford Performance Rigid off-road LED lights, and a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack, among others.
The other two are also catering to outdoor activities. The Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol has been specifically envisioned as a support vehicle for the upcoming Bronco Off-Roadeo playgrounds – so it has the biggest chances of surpassing its one-off status. Its TOW RZR counterpart, on the other hand, caters to Polaris RZR fans with its increased towing capacity of 2,200 pounds and the surprise reveal of the all-new XP Turbo 1000 model.
