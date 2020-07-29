2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Looks Stealthy in Pre-Production Factory Leak

Everybody is hyped up about the reinvented 2021 Ford Bronco – but here is the thing: we are barely scratching the tip of the iceberg. These are just the first stages of revival and there is so much going on around the new model family it is easy to get lost among the massive pyramid of details. No worries because there is an entire army of fans in the Bronco community, all willing to deliver even the tiniest particularity of the new off-roader.
For example, we already found out through the official channels that customers will have countless factory-created ways of personalizing their Bronco through countless accessories. But even before that happens the many trims offer lots of space to maneuver.
A lot of people have been asking about the differences between trims and certain options, such as the standard equipment Badlands and the BadSquatch (Badlands + Sasquatch package). Our friends from the bronco6g forums might have an answer on that – complete with leaked factory pictures of a black and very stealthy example of the Badlands Bronco.
Of course, there is also the caveat that what we see here are just pre-production vehicles – changes are to be expected until Ford approves the final series-production specification. For example, the unit seen here in the leaked slideshow (embedded in the gallery) has a ten-speed automatic transmission.
In a related post on the forum user vrewald14 clearly explained through a very suggestive chart that Badlands models would arrive with a standard 7-speed manual transmission. Of course, the 10-speed auto might be offered as a paid upgrade and Ford bets from the start people will tick the option more often than not.
The BadSquatch, on the other hand gets it as standard, along with other goodies. There is a lower crawl ratio, 17-inch beadlock capable alloys, larger 35-inch MT tires with 315 width (against 33-inch and 285 ATs) along with higher-clearance suspension and the Trail Control plus Trail Turn Assist systems.
Back to the Badlands Bronco, we can take a good look at both the exterior and interior of the example caught on the factory floor. I personally love how the LED daylight running lights converge on the Bronco calligraphy up front – and I would not want to bet against Ford producing an LED-backlit font in the accessory catalog sometime soon.
Which is your favorite part of the all-new 2021 Bronco? – just leave your ideas in the comments section below.
A lot of people have been asking about the differences between trims and certain options, such as the standard equipment Badlands and the BadSquatch (Badlands + Sasquatch package). Our friends from the bronco6g forums might have an answer on that – complete with leaked factory pictures of a black and very stealthy example of the Badlands Bronco.
Of course, there is also the caveat that what we see here are just pre-production vehicles – changes are to be expected until Ford approves the final series-production specification. For example, the unit seen here in the leaked slideshow (embedded in the gallery) has a ten-speed automatic transmission.
In a related post on the forum user vrewald14 clearly explained through a very suggestive chart that Badlands models would arrive with a standard 7-speed manual transmission. Of course, the 10-speed auto might be offered as a paid upgrade and Ford bets from the start people will tick the option more often than not.
The BadSquatch, on the other hand gets it as standard, along with other goodies. There is a lower crawl ratio, 17-inch beadlock capable alloys, larger 35-inch MT tires with 315 width (against 33-inch and 285 ATs) along with higher-clearance suspension and the Trail Control plus Trail Turn Assist systems.
Back to the Badlands Bronco, we can take a good look at both the exterior and interior of the example caught on the factory floor. I personally love how the LED daylight running lights converge on the Bronco calligraphy up front – and I would not want to bet against Ford producing an LED-backlit font in the accessory catalog sometime soon.
Which is your favorite part of the all-new 2021 Bronco? – just leave your ideas in the comments section below.