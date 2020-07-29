2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Looks Stealthy in Pre-Production Factory Leak

Everybody is hyped up about the reinvented 2021 Ford Bronco – but here is the thing: we are barely scratching the tip of the iceberg. These are just the first stages of revival and there is so much going on around the new model family it is easy to get lost among the massive pyramid of details. No worries because there is an entire army of fans in the Bronco community, all willing to deliver even the tiniest particularity of the new off-roader.

15 photos