Donkervoort Expands Stunning Bare Carbon Looks for the 2G-Capable D8 GTO-JD70

The name Donkervoort is one of the most exotic ones in the auto industry. The Dutch maker of hand-built sports cars was established in 1978, and burned through more than a dozen models since. Presently, its most high-profile model is the D8 GTO in JD70 guise.
The car is described as the first production vehicle to be capable of surviving (driver included) 2G cornering, and equally as important, its body is almost entirely (95 percent) made of a carbon fiber and kevlar mix. That allows it to tip the scale at an incredible 700 kg (1,543 lbs).
But there is a way to make it “several kilograms lighter.” That way is called Bare Naked Carbon Edition (BNCE), and was introduced in 2018 to a select few customers – and now it’s getting ready to become available for all those interested in going for a D8 GTO-JD70.
As you might have guessed, BNCE is centered around an even more extensive use of carbon fiber, that can be left either in a raw, naked carbon look or with a colored lacquer coating in either matte or polished finishes. There are four levels of carbon-fiber exposure available, ranging from a relatively subtle package to a more extreme look.
"The woven carbon remains the same," said in a statement Donkervoort Automobielen Managing Director Denis Donkervoort explained.
"We use specially developed inks mixed into the clear coat to create the look of the colour in the fibre. We can also match the interior coloured carbon pieces to the exterior bodywork."
Animating the car even in this guise is the same 2.5-liter, in-line five-cylinder engine sourced from Audi that develops 420 hp and 520 Nm of torque (383 lb-ft).
The Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 is not a cheap car. The price for one in Europe starts at over 160,000 euros ($188,000), and that’s before taxes.
You can have a look at all the changes that come with the BNCE packages in the press release section below.
