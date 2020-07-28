Ford to Deliver Bronco "Untold Story" With New Podcast Series

Our own coverage of the 2021 Ford Bronco story is statement to the powerful impression the revival of the legendary off-roader made on everybody. The U.S. automaker does not seem all that surprised, though, and keeps giving little snippets to the fan community to keep them mentally tied to the new model family. Now we start wondering why they did not show this progressive line of thinking for their American passenger car lineup, as well.
Is it odd to bring back painful memories of Ford giving up on all things hatchback, sedan, and minivan in North America when a story about the new Bronco is unfolding? But, still, we cannot help but regret that Ford’s Mustang is all that is left from the decades-long line of passenger cars that started with the original Ford Model A.
And we already know none of the cars that came afterward will be the protagonists of the company’s new podcast series. Instead, Ford only has a horses’ goggles now and it sees just crossovers, SUVs, and the Bronco. The latter will be the main star of the new “Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story” eight-episode podcast series revolving around – you guessed – the history of the Ford Bronco.
The company has already prepared a YouTube trailer which is embedded below, and this is also where anyone can sign up on its favorite podcast app to get notifications for each episode’s arrival. Sonari Glinton, a former National Public Radio transportation and economics correspondent, will host the podcast history lesson.
He was tasked to chronicle the genesis of the original Bronco, the period up to its 1996 retirement and even that famous police chase from 1994. Believe it or not, it has been more than a quarter of a century since OJ Simpson thought he could evade justice in a white Ford Bronco... and on tarmac.
Of course, the podcast – airing twice a week starting August 10th - is also ready to cover the efforts to revive the modern Bronco family. All episodes, along with lots of bonus features – archive photos, historic documents, sketches of the original and the 2021 range along with other stories coming from enthusiasts and employees will become available on the day of the premiere at broncopodcast.ford.com.
And we already know none of the cars that came afterward will be the protagonists of the company’s new podcast series. Instead, Ford only has a horses’ goggles now and it sees just crossovers, SUVs, and the Bronco. The latter will be the main star of the new “Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story” eight-episode podcast series revolving around – you guessed – the history of the Ford Bronco.
The company has already prepared a YouTube trailer which is embedded below, and this is also where anyone can sign up on its favorite podcast app to get notifications for each episode’s arrival. Sonari Glinton, a former National Public Radio transportation and economics correspondent, will host the podcast history lesson.
He was tasked to chronicle the genesis of the original Bronco, the period up to its 1996 retirement and even that famous police chase from 1994. Believe it or not, it has been more than a quarter of a century since OJ Simpson thought he could evade justice in a white Ford Bronco... and on tarmac.
Of course, the podcast – airing twice a week starting August 10th - is also ready to cover the efforts to revive the modern Bronco family. All episodes, along with lots of bonus features – archive photos, historic documents, sketches of the original and the 2021 range along with other stories coming from enthusiasts and employees will become available on the day of the premiere at broncopodcast.ford.com.