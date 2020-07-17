Looks Like and Old Bronco, Drives Better Than Any Agricultural Equipment

IHC, aka the International Harvester Company, is one of those brands that slipped out of popular memory without ever deserving so. Truth be told, it has been out of business since 1985, but the Chicago-based manufacturer of farm equipment still deserves praise for at least one model that was intended for a completely different type of demanding work. The globetrotting Scout really is a hidden gem stemming from the old days when all-wheel drive cars and leather-infused SUVs were mere fantasy.
Count on Bring a Trailer to uncover such diamonds in the rough – and this old Bronco-rivaling truck was too much for us to resist. Besides, the Scout II was also an ardent Jeep competitor back in the day.
So, anyone getting tired of the hottest comparison these days (yes, of course we are talking about the Bronco – Wrangler feud) might find relief with this custom 1973 International Harvester Scout II. The example seen here comes with a series of refurbishments and modifications that highlight how good taste (for the most part) will always deliver splendid results.
First off, the seller (which has been lovingly caring for the Scout II since way back in 2007) gave the vintage truck a renewed 345ci V8 heart – hooked to a four-speed T19 manual tranny and a Dana 20 two-speed transfer case. You can also see this convertible truck does not stride on its old and cranky feet.
Instead, it has been treated to a two-inch suspension lift, Dana 44 front and rear axles along with new 15-inch chrome alloys (those are a little tacky, indeed) wrapped in 32-inch off-road shoes. Do not worry about catching a drift because the Scout II comes with a black soft top that you can easily take off during adventures. With the mechanical aspects out of the way, we can also focus on the styling.
The touch looks have been sweetened with a dual-tone paint job, the Pastel Blue Metallic and Galaxy White tenderly matched by the reupholstered interior and positively contrasted with the black bumpers. By the way, the Scout II is fully usable in colder-weather states – the seller is also throwing in with the purchase a color-matching removable hard top.
So, anyone getting tired of the hottest comparison these days (yes, of course we are talking about the Bronco – Wrangler feud) might find relief with this custom 1973 International Harvester Scout II. The example seen here comes with a series of refurbishments and modifications that highlight how good taste (for the most part) will always deliver splendid results.
First off, the seller (which has been lovingly caring for the Scout II since way back in 2007) gave the vintage truck a renewed 345ci V8 heart – hooked to a four-speed T19 manual tranny and a Dana 20 two-speed transfer case. You can also see this convertible truck does not stride on its old and cranky feet.
Instead, it has been treated to a two-inch suspension lift, Dana 44 front and rear axles along with new 15-inch chrome alloys (those are a little tacky, indeed) wrapped in 32-inch off-road shoes. Do not worry about catching a drift because the Scout II comes with a black soft top that you can easily take off during adventures. With the mechanical aspects out of the way, we can also focus on the styling.
The touch looks have been sweetened with a dual-tone paint job, the Pastel Blue Metallic and Galaxy White tenderly matched by the reupholstered interior and positively contrasted with the black bumpers. By the way, the Scout II is fully usable in colder-weather states – the seller is also throwing in with the purchase a color-matching removable hard top.