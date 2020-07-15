1966 Ford Bronco Heritage By Galpin Auto Sports is Still Cooler Than the New One

This beautiful vehicle is the work of Galpin Auto Sports. Right off the bat the contrast of Marigold Orange and Gulf Powder Blue short circuits your brain a little. You can’t seem to understand why the contrast works so well or why you’re accustomed to it. Shhh, ‘Le Mans.’ You can notice right off the bat that she’s been to the salon. Actually, she’s been to the salon, to a dermatologist, chiropractor and even a plastic surgeon.
You can see that the original cab has been reinforced with a fully integrated roll-cage, screaming that orange I mentioned earlier. The front seats have been replaced with Cobra Sport seats equipped with 4-Point belts and a harness by Deist. The rear bench has been touched by the artists too.
All of the protection on this thing is also custom made, from the front bars to the rear bars, skid plate to trailer hitch, and spare tire mount. Everything on this Bronco including actual functional components like the motor, suspension and brakes are specially built for the car. Oh yeah, and the tires. The team at GAS really outdone itself. And we all know they have the power to conjure King Midas and his golden touch.
The engine to this reconditioned super star has obviously seen an upgrade too. First off, this bad boy has 540 HP, offered by a 377ci (6.2 liters) Stroker engine with a custom-tuned Edelbrock EFI. A powertrain control system and Ford’s AOD transmission makes sure you get what you need when you need it. You can basically do your own Le Mans of the rock-climbing world. Oh yeah, as if it didn’t occur to you, custom headers and an exhaust system complete the mix. Have a look in the gallery at the beautiful work GAS has put into the engine-work.
To handle all of the power the engine offers, you’ll find that the ’66 Bronco Heritage by GAS includes two beastly axles and huge brakes. The front axle is a Dana 44 with OX Air-Locker and ¾ ton disc brakes, while the rear shows us a High Pinion Dana 60 Rear Axle with Super Duty disc brakes.
With stats, looks, and the possible functionality of this one of a kind creation, I wouldn’t be surprised to see her, despite messing up the paint job, out on some rocks or smashing it through off-road trails. But then again, how could someone mess up such a time-piece? You can have the new Bronco to go off-roading.
