This 1972 Ferrari Daytona GTS/4 Replica Won’t Fool Anyone

Linux Modular Concept Can Travel by Water, on Land, on Snow and in the Air

This Daytona lookalike is a replica too, but as opposed to the convertible Matthew Broderick drove in the 1986 motion picture, you can clearly tell the difference over the original from the exhaust exits and the design of the headlights.Featuring “only 5,700 miles since assembled” according to the listing on Volo Cars , the GTS/4 clone is built on a Corvette chassis yet the selling vendor has gingerly forgotten to mention what generation of the ‘Vette hides under the skin. The C3 may be the culprit given how similar the donor’s wheelbase is to the Daytona.“The molds were pulled from an original,” which is why the side profile may fool the untrained eye. Aluminum bumperettes, knock-off wire wheels, Goodyear retro rubber, and Monza exhaust tips are featured, along with Ferrari-like yellow for the exterior, a cloth top, and “genuine leather Ferrari-style seats with headrests.”A stereo that’s reportedly worth $2,000 with four speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, power steering and disc brakes, four-wheel independent suspension, and “a new gas tank” are worthy of mentioning as well. Volo Cars says that the four-barrel carburetor and one of the side-window motors have been recently serviced, and yes, that’s a manual transmission instead of an auto.The engine compartment is home to a 5.0-liter V8 of General Motors origin, likely a 305 with the crankshaft throw of the 350. Based on the retro design of the valve covers, the replicar may be equipped with a salvaged/restored powerplant instead of a crate engine built by a professional performance shop. Often dismissed over more popular small-block motors, Chevy still produces the cylinder block of the 305.On that note, how much do you think this fellow costs? Make that $29,998 or $459 per month, thank you!

