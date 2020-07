1966 Ford Mustang “Shelby GT350” Clone Packs Supercharged 302 Cobra V8 Surprise

Thanks to Carroll Shelby, the Shelby GT350 rolled out in 1965 to much critical acclaim from both casual buyers and racers alike. In addition to the go-faster upgrades under the skin, the Shelby GT350 refused to blend in with the herd from a visual standpoint as well. This fellow here may not be an original car, but had he lived, Carroll would have certainly given his blessing.What you’re looking at is a clone with Emberglow paint, four-corner disc brakes with slotted-and-drilled rotors, as well as a 302 Cobra. In addition to more displacement than the K-Code Windsor of the Shelby GT350, the 5.0-liter blunderbuss also features a Vortec supercharging kit.Based on a first-generation Mustang Convertible, the one-of-one build offered for sale by Duffy’s Classic Cars is augmented by 17-inch alloy wheels and a four-core radiator with two electric fans. Power steering, Revolution gauges, a modern stereo, performance-tuned dual exhaust with rear valance exits, and Camel Tan Deluxe Pony bucket seats are a few of the other highlights.A five-speed manual transmission from Tremec sends the goodies to a limited-slip differential with 3.55 gears and 235/45 radial rubber. Straight-line performance without handling isn’t exactly an exciting recipe, especially not in an old car. For this reason, the replicar comes with Gabriel shocks, rack-and-pinion steering, a larger sway bay, as well as adjustable traction bars.Subframe connectors and torque rods to the 10-inch rear end guarantee this pony’s corner-carving ability. Even though it handles significantly better and it’s more powerful than the original, the Shelby GT350 clone is nowhere near the price of a rotisserie-style restoration or an unmolested survivor.Duffy’s are asking $59,950 for this unique restomod, about the same price as the modern Shelby GT350 with the flat-plane crank V8.