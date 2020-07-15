1966 Ford Mustang “Shelby GT350” Clone Packs Supercharged 302 Cobra V8 Surprise

The Hypnosquid Superyacht Makes You Feel at One With the World’s Seas

Mustangs have always been quick, powerful cars, with the notable exceptions of the underperforming models the Ford Motor Company sold during the Malaise Era. Some of the best-handling ponies from the Blue Oval feature motorsport-inspired mods from a Texas chicken farmer, a man you have certainly heard of before. 31 photos



What you’re looking at is a clone with Emberglow paint, four-corner disc brakes with slotted-and-drilled rotors, as well as a 302 Cobra. In addition to more displacement than the K-Code Windsor of the Shelby GT350, the 5.0-liter blunderbuss also features a Vortec supercharging kit.



Based on a first-generation Mustang Convertible, the one-of-one build offered for sale by



A five-speed manual transmission from Tremec sends the goodies to a limited-slip differential with 3.55 gears and 235/45 radial rubber. Straight-line performance without handling isn’t exactly an exciting recipe, especially not in an old car. For this reason, the replicar comes with Gabriel shocks, rack-and-pinion steering, a larger sway bay, as well as adjustable traction bars.



Subframe connectors and torque rods to the 10-inch rear end guarantee this pony’s corner-carving ability. Even though it handles significantly better and it’s more powerful than the original, the Shelby GT350 clone is nowhere near the price of a rotisserie-style restoration or an unmolested survivor.



Duffy’s are asking $59,950 for this unique restomod, about the same price as



