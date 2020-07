Snoopy Approves of This 1938 Pickup, Some Call It a Suicide-Door Fordbomination

Best of all, this 1938 Ford pickup is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer and could turn into the year’s steal if the bid ends (in four days) at the current level of just $1,500 (we are not being told whether there is a reserve on this). That would be the actual blasphemy because we are dealing here with a complete rebuild using a heap of modern parts.First off comes the unique frame, complete with standard 1938 Ford fenders and a stock height windshield. Next up on the roster is what could be the best hidden feature of this custom restomod build – this removable fabric top 1938 Ford truck has reverse-hinged doors with hidden handles.Just imagine the looks on anyone invited for the first time to get into the passenger seat?! Besides that, the pickup elegantly wears its Snoopy-style front end supported by a Mustang II assembly that includes the modern power steering and disk brakes. The rear completes the picture with a middle-height pickup bed and comes with adjustable coilovers.It also locates the symphony-provider: a dual-exhaust system packing Flowmaster Hushpower mufflers. The interior has the Lokar floor shifter handling the three-speed automatic transmission that distributes the power from the 302ci (5.0-liter) Ford V8. We appreciate more the atmosphere-building 15-inch steel wheels with chrome details and a lot less those PT Cruiser taillights!Another hit and miss situation is present in the cockpit – the yellow-painted body with contrasting metallic gray elements has a correspondence inside, where we can find a powered bench and matching door panels.The vintage condition is supported by the Classic Instruments instrument gauges and maple-trimmed dashboard. But why on earth did they have to include a Sony CD player is besides us, even if it does feature amenities such as USB and Bluetooth connection.