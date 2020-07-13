Snoopy Approves of This 1938 Pickup, Some Call It a Suicide-Door Fordbomination

Turn up the volume for some burbling and garbling, because this restomod project is exactly what you need if you want to shock the audience. It once lived a peaceful farm life back in the 1940s but has since morphed into a complete ABC for custom Ford truck modifications – nothing has been left to chance. And whether you fully approve or not, the looks are graciously complimented by the soundtrack.
Best of all, this 1938 Ford pickup is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer and could turn into the year’s steal if the bid ends (in four days) at the current level of just $1,500 (we are not being told whether there is a reserve on this). That would be the actual blasphemy because we are dealing here with a complete rebuild using a heap of modern parts.
First off comes the unique frame, complete with standard 1938 Ford fenders and a stock height windshield. Next up on the roster is what could be the best hidden feature of this custom restomod build – this removable fabric top 1938 Ford truck has reverse-hinged doors with hidden handles.
Just imagine the looks on anyone invited for the first time to get into the passenger seat?! Besides that, the pickup elegantly wears its Snoopy-style front end supported by a Mustang II assembly that includes the modern power steering and disk brakes. The rear completes the picture with a middle-height pickup bed and comes with adjustable coilovers.
It also locates the symphony-provider: a dual-exhaust system packing Flowmaster Hushpower mufflers. The interior has the Lokar floor shifter handling the three-speed automatic transmission that distributes the power from the 302ci (5.0-liter) Ford V8. We appreciate more the atmosphere-building 15-inch steel wheels with chrome details and a lot less those PT Cruiser taillights!
Another hit and miss situation is present in the cockpit – the yellow-painted body with contrasting metallic gray elements has a correspondence inside, where we can find a powered bench and matching door panels.
The vintage condition is supported by the Classic Instruments instrument gauges and maple-trimmed dashboard. But why on earth did they have to include a Sony CD player is besides us, even if it does feature amenities such as USB and Bluetooth connection.
