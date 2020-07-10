Unassuming 1972 Ford Bronco Is the Pure Auto Treat of the Day

The countdown to the unveiling of the new Ford Bronco is accelerating. Scheduled for next week, the event should bring into the world a glorious new incarnation of a historical model, in three different configurations and perhaps with the highest expectations of any recent Ford model.
Even if the launch of the new one is just around the corner – or maybe because of it, who knows – old Broncos, the quirky looking ones of decades ago, are selling like hotcakes on auction sites. It doesn’t really matter if they’re stock, restored, restomod or heavily customized, people are willing to pay.
The most recent Bronco find is the pure one we have in the gallery above. Coming to our time all the way from 1972 – that would be smack down in the middle of the first generation – the machine looks like it just rolled off the assembly lines.
That’s because it of course underwent a frame-off restoration process meant to repair or replace most of the parts of the car. The exterior was then painted in Sea Foam Green, while the interior was wrapped in white.
Under the hood the Bronco hides the largest engine available at the time of manufacturing, namely the 302ci (4.9-liter) Windsor V8, linked to a 3-speed manual transmission. We are not told if any changes were made to increase power, but we assume that didn’t happen because of the nature of the build.
This particular Bronco is on the list of cars selling as part of an online Barrett-Jackson auction. At the time of this writing, with just a few hours left in the process, the tally is at $39,000, which is probably close to the price Ford will be asking for at least one of the new Broncos that are coming our way next week.
