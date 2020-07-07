1976 Ford Bronco Is a $100,000 Suspension Freak

At the time of this writing, we have no idea whether this year’s SEMA will go on as scheduled or not. The event is still on track to take place starting November 3, but at the way things are going, there’s no telling whether it will be opening its doors or not.
Robbed of pretty much all other auto shows this year, we are kind of looking forward for the event to happen. After all, even in normal years this is the only place where you get to see some incredible builds, like the 1976 Ford Bronco we have here.
A star of one of the previous SEMA events, the custom Bronco is now for sale as part of an online Barrett-Jackson auction taking place this month. With three days left in the bidding, the tally is up to $102,500, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
That’s probably because this is one of the best looking Broncos from the old generations out there. And the spec sheet is not half bad either.
Officially a ground-up restoration, the SUV received its share of body modifications to make it more appealing for the modern day buyer. It sports things like flush-mounted glass, shaved door hinges, custom-fabricated bumpers with LED lights, and of course a winch for those off-road adventures it is sure to get itself involved in.
The interior too is custom and modernized, with leather throughout, an airconditioning system, Dakota Digital gauges and a Kicker 6-speaker stereo. Under the hood, the Bronco packs a Whipple supercharged Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine of undisclosed power, linked to an automatic transmission.
But the real work of art are the chassis and suspension. Worked by a group called Roadster Shop, the chassis allowed for the fitting of an independent suspension up front giving the ride 12 inches of travel. FOX Racing 2.5-inch coilovers and twin-bypass shocks are tied to 35-inch tires wrapped in American Racing ATX beadlock wheels.
As said, the Bronco is for sale, and the winner of the bidding process will have to travel to Scottsdale, Arizona, to collect the ride.
