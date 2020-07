SUV

Actually, it makes them quite original and self-confident, which are two characteristics worth having no matter what you do for a living, but all the more vital when working in a creative field. You obviously want originality, and having the belief that you're doing the right thing is what separates an artist that will come through the ranks from one that's going to buckle under the continuous self-imposed pressure of pleasing the public.Not too much is known about the 2021 Ford Bronco's exterior design, but this rendering disregards almost every little bit the carmaker's revealed so far. Rounded headlights ? Ignored. Bronco moniker written halfway of the grille's height? Nope. Almost rectangular front fascia? Pass. What else?There is one thing, however, that Calvinkmkim_design carried over from the official imagery and actually took a few steps forward, and that's the new Bronco's off-road ability. The digital model gets huge wheels with even bigger tires and the wheel arches needed to fit them for that look that says, "bring on Mars, there's nothing left on Earth that can possibly trouble me."Looking at the design, you get the feeling this isn't so much a Bronco, but anotherFord would do well to release that has more in common with the recently unveiled 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck range. We're not entirely sure what it should be called and it would definitely not make any commercial sense now that the Bronco is finally coming out, but we reckon it would have sold like crazy if it weren't for the iconic model's revival.