Here Are the First Photos of the New Ford Bronco, Fresh Video Shows It Outdoors

The Bronco is coming, and the world will never be the same. The launch of the revived nameplate is scheduled for next week and it appears to be something the likes of which Ford has never done before.
Over the decades, the carmaker that pioneered mass production vehicles has come up with a number of high-profile nameplates. None of them seem to be as grandiose in scope as the Bronco, because it will not be just a vehicle, but a lifestyle as well.
With just a few days remaining until the launch, Ford released a short clip showing us for the first time (sort of) a clearer look at the real deal, with Broncos running amok across desert floors, in the woods, and on rocky trails. We did our best to snap the clearest images of the Bronco from the video, and you have them all in the gallery above.
Accompanying the video is an announcement about the creation of a new outdoor brand with the family of three Broncos at its core. Ford said it will also be making “adventure playgrounds” for the vehicles, and will set up online communities to help spread the Bronco bug.
First off, the new vehicles will be part of a new brand called Built Wild. That’s because above else we’re promised every “Bronco model is engineered to deliver thrilling and confident off-road experiences that build on the original 1966 Bronco DNA and racing heritage.”
Then, all three Broncos – two-door, first-ever four-door, and the Sport – will be allowed entrance on the so-called Off-Roadeos tracks the carmaker will create starting next year. Four such “adventure playgrounds” will provide future owners with the chance of experiencing the vehicles on challenging terrain, and in the wild.
Ford is also kicking off the online-based Bronco Nation community, where those interested in the nameplate can “share and discover off-roading adventures including trails, vintage Bronco vehicle information and event calendars.”
Last, but not least, expect a flood of related merchandise to come our way, ranging from specialized gear to RC cars, all sold through the carmaker’s Amazon shop.
The new Bronco, all three of them, will be shown on July 13 across Disney’s broadcast, cable, digital and streaming services. You’ll also be able to catch glimpses of the model on ESPN and National Geographic.
