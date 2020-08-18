Ford Had Pre-Production 2021 Bronco Prototypes at the New York Stock Exchange

In typical New York fashion, the Blue Oval company presented its latest cash cows, the 2021 F-150 pickup truck and 2021 Bronco off-roader, at the gates of the New York Stock Exchange. The debut was, of course, doubled by the high-ranking officials ringing “The Opening Bell” to kick of the trading day.
We are not sure it helped, though, as Ford stock opened at $7.05 and closed with a 0.85% drop at $6.98, according to data from The Wall Street Journal. Well, never mind the financial woes because people present in New York jumped at the chance to feel for themselves the new generation truck and the reinvented 4x4 specialist.
The F-Series is America’s bestselling pickup for more than four decades (43 years, to be precise) and the most popular vehicle on the market irrespective of segment for no less than 38 years. Still, this year it has been thoroughly eclipsed by the highly anticipated adventure SUV that has been derived by the Blue Oval as a brand of its own.
Both models debuted early Monday morning in front of New Yorkers while Tim Stone, the company’s chief financial officer, was inside the New York Stock Exchange for the traditional bell-ringing ceremony that opens the trading day.
Ford’s 2021 F-150 was presented online just a couple of months ago, in June, as its “toughest, most productive and most powerful” iteration to date. It will arrive at dealerships later this year with all-new connected features such as OTA (over-the-air) updates and the hyped all-new 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with an integrated generator (dubbed Pro Power Onboard).
Merely a little over a month ago the second largest U.S. carmaker also unveiled the modern reincarnation of the popular Bronco – now developed as an independent series with 2- and 4-door rugged models as well as a crossover-style Bronco Sport.
The company brought a lineup of the models at the New York event and somebody from the bronco6g.com forum managed to spend some time up close and personal with a Bronco couple - a black 2-door and red 4-door capturing some new footage and also having a quick Q&A with a Ford representative.
He found out quite a few interesting tidbits: the step-in height is about 21-inches tall, the 2-door modular roof should arrive with removable windows, the fact that Ford’s B&O subwoofer is not eating up cargo space and the fact that we are still seeing pre-production examples which have unfinished elements.
