Big Pack of 2021 Ford Broncos Conquer Hell's Revenge in Moab Durability Testing

The 2021 Ford Bronco really is the hottest automotive commodity this summer – probably also because its engineers are putting it through its paces across Moab’s well-known Hell's Revenge off-road course. Bronco Nation managed to catch a ride along with the team and are now showing us more footage with the reborn icon being put through its paces on some of the toughest terrains the U.S. has to offer, all in the name of “durability testing.”

