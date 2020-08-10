Watch the New Ford Bronco Handle Moab’s Trails Like a Champ

For many off-roaders and their cars, the ultimate skill and capabilities tests can only be performed in Utah. It is there, in a place generically called Moab, where some of the most challenging courses for both man and machine can be found.
It was only natural for the newest contender to the title of ultimate off-roader to test its skills there. Ford’s Bronco may have been shown in full a few weeks back, but the American carmaker is not nearly done advertising its capabilities.
We’ve seen over the past few weeks a number of videos showing the Bronco in various configurations “at work,” and below this text you’ll find a couple more. They were released this past weekend on the Bronco Nation YouTube channel – as you might already know by now, Bronco Nation is an organization tasked with making all things Bronco look cool.
The first video shows the four-door off-roader take on the Escalator climb on the Hell's Revenge trail. It does so, and quite aptly, both forward and backward.
The second one portrays the SUV in a variety of scenarios, as it is more of a mashup of its exploits. Bronco Nation hints that what we’re seeing are the highlights of 13 hours and 33 miles (53 km) of hard testing on extreme courses such as the Poison Spider, Golden Spike, or Golden Crack.
As far as what we’re seeing goes, the Bronco does seem to have what it takes to challenge the Jeep Wrangler. Unfortunately, all the tests done so far have been handled by Ford employees and acolytes, and we’re yet to see a full, independent review of the SUV’s abilities.
And we’ll probably have to wait a while longer, as the market launch of the Bronco is not scheduled before the first half of next year, so these unofficial official videos will have to do for the time being.
We’ve seen over the past few weeks a number of videos showing the Bronco in various configurations “at work,” and below this text you’ll find a couple more. They were released this past weekend on the Bronco Nation YouTube channel – as you might already know by now, Bronco Nation is an organization tasked with making all things Bronco look cool.
The first video shows the four-door off-roader take on the Escalator climb on the Hell's Revenge trail. It does so, and quite aptly, both forward and backward.
The second one portrays the SUV in a variety of scenarios, as it is more of a mashup of its exploits. Bronco Nation hints that what we’re seeing are the highlights of 13 hours and 33 miles (53 km) of hard testing on extreme courses such as the Poison Spider, Golden Spike, or Golden Crack.
As far as what we’re seeing goes, the Bronco does seem to have what it takes to challenge the Jeep Wrangler. Unfortunately, all the tests done so far have been handled by Ford employees and acolytes, and we’re yet to see a full, independent review of the SUV’s abilities.
And we’ll probably have to wait a while longer, as the market launch of the Bronco is not scheduled before the first half of next year, so these unofficial official videos will have to do for the time being.