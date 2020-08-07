Here Is Ample Video Proof of the 2021 Ford Bronco Rubicon Trail Action

Ever since the new generation of the Blue Oval 4x4 legend has been officially presented, the Bronco has been comparedwith its closest rival, the Jeep Wrangler. The two have not been put to the test next to each other – at least not by people outside Ford. But there is a way to try and sum up its capabilities thanks to the legendary 22-mile-long road and trail called Rubicon. And we suspect that once the Blue Oval contender starts deliveries, pilgrimage to the site will become a common sight.

17 photos