Here Is Ample Video Proof of the 2021 Ford Bronco Rubicon Trail Action

Ever since the new generation of the Blue Oval 4x4 legend has been officially presented, the Bronco has been comparedwith its closest rival, the Jeep Wrangler. The two have not been put to the test next to each other – at least not by people outside Ford. But there is a way to try and sum up its capabilities thanks to the legendary 22-mile-long road and trail called Rubicon. And we suspect that once the Blue Oval contender starts deliveries, pilgrimage to the site will become a common sight.
Nobody dares to put the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler side by side in the Sierra Nevadas just yet. Not even officials from the Blue Oval – they knew very well the fan community would immediately catch wind of their off-roading adventures and it would have been perilous to bring the competition with them.
And, of course, the internet was all rage about the three 2021 Ford Broncos that were put through their paces on the same course Jeep usually calls the home away from home. We all know the Wrangler and Gladiator Rubicons were specifically named after the trail – and Ford’s answer to this seems to be the Sasquatch Package.
But what bodes well in the factory might not have the same application in reality, which is why the three Bronco units fought their way to complete the iconic expedition. The guys over at the Bronco6G Forum (and many others) have been keeping their eyes on the adventure and have now brought forth the most conclusive pieces of evidence they were all capable to survive (mostly) in one piece.
For now, the rock crawling action includes just two of the three examples. It involves a 4-door in Badlands trim with the new 7-speed manual transmission, optional 33-inch tires, and Ford Performance beadlock wheels with rings.
The 2-door is also a Badlands but with the auto transmission, BF tires instead of Goodyear on the 33-inch wheels, and a Ford Performance steel modular front bumper. The one missing is the 4-door with the Sasquatch Package.
And, of course, the internet was all rage about the three 2021 Ford Broncos that were put through their paces on the same course Jeep usually calls the home away from home. We all know the Wrangler and Gladiator Rubicons were specifically named after the trail – and Ford’s answer to this seems to be the Sasquatch Package.
But what bodes well in the factory might not have the same application in reality, which is why the three Bronco units fought their way to complete the iconic expedition. The guys over at the Bronco6G Forum (and many others) have been keeping their eyes on the adventure and have now brought forth the most conclusive pieces of evidence they were all capable to survive (mostly) in one piece.
For now, the rock crawling action includes just two of the three examples. It involves a 4-door in Badlands trim with the new 7-speed manual transmission, optional 33-inch tires, and Ford Performance beadlock wheels with rings.
The 2-door is also a Badlands but with the auto transmission, BF tires instead of Goodyear on the 33-inch wheels, and a Ford Performance steel modular front bumper. The one missing is the 4-door with the Sasquatch Package.