Ford Bronco Police Interceptor Rendering Extends Long Arm of the Law Off-Road

Ford has a long history of making vehicles for US law enforcers and unless something really dramatic happens, it's hard to see this tradition fading away. After all, Ford says its products account for two-thirds of all police cars sold in the country.
Something dramatic almost happened this year, however, when an internal letter signed by some employees asked Ford to stop building vehicles for the police. As you can imagine, the cause of the otherwise unlikely request was the same as the one behind the nation-spread protests from not so long ago: the growing number of police brutality cases.
Ford CEO Jim Hackett was quick to dismiss the petition which demanded action by July 15, so Ford will continue to build its police cruisers as it did before, except now it has a new model on its rosters that fits the job like a glove: the all-new 2021 Bronco off-roader.
The Bronco has presence, is more than capable over all kinds of roads and just as competent off them, it offers plenty of room and possibilities for customization. What it lacks in at this moment to make it a truly great prowler is power.
At the time of launch, the Bronco only gets two engine options. One of them is the four-cylinder 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 270 hp, while the superior option is the 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost with 310 hp. With all the added weight the conversion to a police interceptor brings as well as the need to gun it whenever the situation requires it, the Bronco could really do with a hefty V8 under the hood.
While the engine situation is still under wraps (see the whole hybrid saga), we seem to have the looks covered thanks to our old friend on Behance, Nikita Aksyonov. The Bronco receives the bull bar, the unpretentious wheels, the back paint, and the extra lights like it was designed for them from the get-go. Which, given Ford's heavy involvement with this side of the industry, is not such a crazy hypothesis.
