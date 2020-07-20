The CCN Panam 40 Is a Concept Yacht Soon to Become Reality

At first sight, I could swear this is just a concept. Upon digging for more info on this aluminum fish, I realized that, “Oh my God, it’s being built. Oh my God, it’s almost ready!”
Upon seeing her, the first thing you notice is the screaming silver hull, offset with an equally pleasant use of black glass. The two tones, offer the vessel a clean cut look that doesn’t bore you. A third tone is set by the use of always neutral wood.
The exterior and interior designs are by the Paszkowski studio. Both interior and exterior are chosen by the same eye so to speak, allowing for a great balance between the two sides to the same coin.
At the top of Panam sits a sun deck prepared with an infinity fool and large lounging pads along the sides of the deck. Also on this deck, but toward the bow of the ship, sits the navigations room. At the bow of this deck is another large lounge pad suitable for few humanoid lizards.
Underneath we find the main deck and interior living space. Inside you’ll find large marble dining tables with living walls used to separate spaces. Lounging areas equipped with couches, loves-seats, and tables, give the space a luxury hotel feel. This interior space isn’t all this deck has to offer. Toward the stern, this interior space shows us sliding glass doors that allow access to an outside dining set, allowing you and your guests to enjoy a meal or a drink under the stars.
The stern houses another wonderful aspect off the Panam. A float-in garage is able to store a 17-foot tender, and three doors fold down from the hull to create a sea-level beach deck.
The aluminum and magnesium alloy that went into this vessel allows for easier shaping, giving the designers and shipyard a higher level of elbow room when discussing design. All other technical components have been integrated through the use of carbon-fiber to reduce weight, allowing for an insane speed for such a vessel.
Keep in mind folks, that this vessel is nearly completed if not already. So, if you like her, you’ll have a bidding war on your hands.
