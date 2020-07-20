autoevolution
This fast and aggressive yet delicately luxurious yacht should be able to be spotted live this year. CCN and Paszkowski Studio bring use the Panam 40 to set an new level in luxury and lifestyle.

The CCN Panam 40 Is a Concept Yacht Soon to Become Reality

At first sight, I could swear this is just a concept. Upon digging for more info on this aluminum fish, I realized that, “Oh my God, it’s being built. Oh my God, it’s almost ready!

Upon seeing her, the first thing you notice is the screaming silver hull, offset with an equally pleasant use of black glass. The two tones, offer the vessel a clean cut look that doesn’t bore you. A third tone is set by the use of always neutral wood.

The exterior and interior designs are by the Paszkowski studio. Both interior and exterior are chosen by the same eye so to speak, allowing for a great balance between the two sides to the same coin.

From tip to tail, she shows us a conservative length of 131 feet (40m). One of the benefits of this decently large vessel is the draft of the boat. At only 6.5 feet (2m) she’s perfect for a cruise along the Mediterranean to find some of those hidden local ports, truly freeing up your navigational possibilities.

At the top of Panam sits a sun deck prepared with an infinity fool and large lounging pads along the sides of the deck. Also on this deck, but toward the bow of the ship, sits the navigations room. At the bow of this deck is another large lounge pad suitable for few humanoid lizards.

Underneath we find the main deck and interior living space. Inside you’ll find large marble dining tables with living walls used to separate spaces. Lounging areas equipped with couches, loves-seats, and tables, give the space a luxury hotel feel. This interior space isn’t all this deck has to offer. Toward the stern, this interior space shows us sliding glass doors that allow access to an outside dining set, allowing you and your guests to enjoy a meal or a drink under the stars.

The owner of the vessel will have a full-beam suite on the main deck fitted with a walk-in wardrobe and a private spa. Guests and crew members will be sharing the lower deck, although on different ends of the luxury spectrum.

The stern houses another wonderful aspect off the Panam. A float-in garage is able to store a 17-foot tender, and three doors fold down from the hull to create a sea-level beach deck.

The aluminum and magnesium alloy that went into this vessel allows for easier shaping, giving the designers and shipyard a higher level of elbow room when discussing design. All other technical components have been integrated through the use of carbon-fiber to reduce weight, allowing for an insane speed for such a vessel.

You guys know what all of this hunk of ingenuity needs? A large propulsion system. And that’s just what it’s got. Three main engines offer 2600 Hp each, kicking up the Panam’s top speed to 31 knots. Funny enough, with a cruising speed of 25 knots, she rivals the top speeds of other vessels with similar dimensions. But the drawback to this is she’ll only take you on a 1,800 nautical mile journey.

Keep in mind folks, that this vessel is nearly completed if not already. So, if you like her, you’ll have a bidding war on your hands.
