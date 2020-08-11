Complete 2021 Ford F-150 Price List Unofficially Revealed With Options and Packs

A normal model year at the Blue Oval headquarters would involve lots of talk about the most successful pickup truck series and about the dominating sports car of the planet. But the strategy was blown to smithereens when Ford revealed the Bronco. So, the fourteenth generation 2021 F-150 was quickly relegated to the background – though it could spring back on the main stage just as fast.
The 2021 Ford F-150 had its (very) brief moment of glory back in June when it was officially revealed – complete with technological improvements (such as OTA update capabilities or SYNC 4 infotainment) and a PowerBoost Hybrid option among many headlines. It has been living in the shadows ever since the Blue Oval highlighted the new Bronco but is ready to recapture the spotlight as first deliveries are fast approaching.
People need to know how much they will shell out to bring the all-new 2021 F-150 into the barn, on the construction site or the driveway. We already revealed leaked information about the base starting price and now the folks over at the F150gen14.com forum have managed to uncover the Holy Grail in terms of pricing.
The complete pricing list for the 2021 Ford F-150 includes all models and grades alongside their equipment packages, the optional goodies and the factory accessories. And get ready to get lost in four and a half pages of facts and figures (available in the gallery above)! All pricing includes the dealer invoice w/holdback and the MSRP, but excludes the $1,695 destination and delivery tax.
Skimming through the pages made us notice the 2021 F-150 can be had as low as $28,940 when selecting the XL Regular Cab with 4x2 and a 122.5-inch wheelbase as well as 6.5 box. The cheapest 4x4 variant retains the same configuration and kicks off at $33,585 while the popular Super Cab is $33,025 (XL, 4x2, 145-inch wheelbase, 6.5 box) or $36,455 when ticking all-wheel drive.
Moving on to the Super Crew one could find the most varied choice – trims go from XL all the way up to the Limited model which is priced at $70,825 and $74,250 for two and all-wheel drive, respectively. In between there is an entire myriad of possibilities, and for us the sweet spot is marked by the F-150 Lariat 4x4 with the larger 157-inch wheelbase and a 6.5 box that has a starting MSRP of $52,445.
