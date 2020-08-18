This MAN Expedition Behemoth Comes Equipped with Two Garages for Your Toys

That monster is the Action Mobil Global XRS 7200. It’s not the first nor the biggest vehicle from the manufacturers, but does seem to be the most affordable, coming in at 850,000 US Dollars. Back before the new 7200, anyway.
If you’ve had a look in the gallery you noticed that this expedition vehicle is a bit different than others we may have shown you.
Imagine this for a moment. You’re out looking for a new motorhome and come across something way better. These homes away from home. So you make a call and schedule an appointment to check some models out. As the salesman shows you around, you finally reach the 7200.
You start to hear a motor in the background and the rear wall of the XRS begins to lift up. From inside a set of rails starts to slowly back out. First you see a platform and then tail-lights. Soon you’re looking at rear tires and what seems to be a two-door car. As the platform continues to come out, your suspicions are confirmed, the XRS can give birth to other vehicles. And not just one, but two vehicles. It’s got space for a car and a motocross bike.
This capable hydraulic system has been designed and tested by the team at Action. So you won't end up seeing that exact design anywhere else.
Now, this vehicle is meant to offer all the comforts of home. And it definitely does that. You’ll find everything from a sink with induction oven and even an oven. A refrigerator unit, freezer, drawers, and cabinets for plates, spices, and silverware, complete the kitchenware.
The restroom too looks decently sized and designed for something like this. It reminds me of the units built into airplanes, albeit much roomier. Haven't heard anything of or seen a shower anywhere, which leads me to believe it’s probably set-up externally.
But that’s not the only source for juice for this guzzler. On top the vehicle we’ll find solar panels that also recharge these batteries. Oddly enough the entire set-up for this lithium pack reminds me a lot of the Tesla Powerwall.
Oh, and if you’ve wondered what the 7200 comes from, it's from the 720 horsepower this desert crawler has. Don't know why people add an extra zero to things.
