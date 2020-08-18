autoevolution
By now you’ve probably figured out this month is dedicated to expedition vehicles. Afterall the banner is right there at the top. That being said, it's time to shine some light on one of the more affordable monsters our planet has to offer.

This MAN Expedition Behemoth Comes Equipped with Two Garages for Your Toys

That monster is the Action Mobil Global XRS 7200. It’s not the first nor the biggest vehicle from the manufacturers, but does seem to be the most affordable, coming in at 850,000 US Dollars. Back before the new 7200, anyway.

If you’ve had a look in the gallery you noticed that this expedition vehicle is a bit different than others we may have shown you.

Imagine this for a moment. You’re out looking for a new motorhome and come across something way better. These homes away from home. So you make a call and schedule an appointment to check some models out. As the salesman shows you around, you finally reach the 7200.

You’re shown the outsides, the insides, and as the tour nears a close the salesman tells you about that one last thing she’s got. At the rear, the gentleman is waiting for you with a yellow remote in hand and a huge smile on his face. “Check this out.” he says.

You start to hear a motor in the background and the rear wall of the XRS begins to lift up. From inside a set of rails starts to slowly back out. First you see a platform and then tail-lights. Soon you’re looking at rear tires and what seems to be a two-door car. As the platform continues to come out, your suspicions are confirmed, the XRS can give birth to other vehicles. And not just one, but two vehicles. It’s got space for a car and a motocross bike.

This capable hydraulic system has been designed and tested by the team at Action. So you won't end up seeing that exact design anywhere else.

Inside the MAN cab, not trying to offend anyone, it's just the name of the company, we find refitting meant to offer a more comfortable and safer ride. Seeing as how it can tackle some pretty rough terrain, all that comes in handy.

Now, this vehicle is meant to offer all the comforts of home. And it definitely does that. You’ll find everything from a sink with induction oven and even an oven. A refrigerator unit, freezer, drawers, and cabinets for plates, spices, and silverware, complete the kitchenware.

The restroom too looks decently sized and designed for something like this. It reminds me of the units built into airplanes, albeit much roomier. Haven't heard anything of or seen a shower anywhere, which leads me to believe it’s probably set-up externally.

A lithium ion energy station has all the functions of your usual battery set-up. First, it’s designed to deliver energy when needed, as any battery pack should. It can store energy, but also has the regenerative capabilities. The specifics of the exact mechanism behind the regenerative battery isn’t specified on the XRS, but we can bet it works something similar to the ones on our cars. Usually centered around braking components.

But that’s not the only source for juice for this guzzler. On top the vehicle we’ll find solar panels that also recharge these batteries. Oddly enough the entire set-up for this lithium pack reminds me a lot of the Tesla Powerwall.

Oh, and if you’ve wondered what the 7200 comes from, it's from the 720 horsepower this desert crawler has. Don't know why people add an extra zero to things.
