New Ram TRX Starting Price Announced, Configurator Goes Live

Let’s cut straight to the chase. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is listed with a starting price of $69,995 on the U.S. configurator, and it’s pretty good value.
“How can you say that when the Ford F-150 Raptor is $53,455 before destination charge?” For starters, the Blue Oval doesn’t offer the largest cabin as standard. Secondly, the EcoBoost V6 is playing second fiddle to the Hellcat V8 on paper and in terms of aural pleasure.
Three options are worthy of covering in detail, starting with the $12,150 Launch Edition. Limited to 702 units – reflecting the output of the 6.2-liter supercharged engine – this option includes beadlock-capable aluminum wheels from Mopar. A premium sound system from Harman Kardon, adaptive curie control, a deployable bed step, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, and lane keep assist are also included, along with a digital rearview mirror and a lot of visual drama. The icing on the cake is the leather-and-carbon steering wheel with a sporty flat bottom.
The TRX Level 1 and TRX Level 2 equipment groups should also be considered, priced at $3,420 and $7,920 at the time of writing. Further still, Ram offers a carbon-fiber package for $1,295 and a few more desirable options such as the Advanced Safety Group, Technology Group, and Bed Utility Group.
All exterior colors cost extra, starting at $100 for Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat. Exterior graphics and hood graphics add $495 and $895 to the tally, and black trailer-tow mirrors cost $445 over the standard specification. Fittingly for an off-road truck, a bed-mounted tire carrier is available at $995 while a tri-fold tonneau cover can be had for $695. So, how does the ideal configuration look?
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it would be foolish to claim that one TRX is better than another TRX. On the other hand, ticking a few boxes can easily get the price to $90k if you’re willing to spend extra on the Launch Edition.
Regardless of the configuration, two things are certain. The TRX comes exclusively as a Crew Cab with the 5'7" cargo box, and for the 2021 model year, it’s the most powerful and the fastest series-production pickup truck in the world.
