347 Stroker 1966 Ford Mustang Restomod Flaunts Focus RS Stealth Gray Paint Job

Imagine sending your restomodded pony to a garage for a trivial job only to receive a phone call that an electrical fire claimed the car. This unfortunate event happened to Gee, who could salvage only one part – the 347 stroker V8. 13 photos



Gee told AutotopiaLA that he took everything out from the donor car and then swapped the engine, transmission, and rear end from a GT Cobra. The 5.7-liter motor is running a rather low compression ratio (8.5 to 1) but still delivers 320 horsepower and 350 pound-feet at the rear wheels.



CPP coilover suspension and disc brakes up front, CPP subframe connectors, CJ Pony Parts lower control arms, Intro 20-inch wheels, and 255/30 ZR-rated rubber shoes are a few other highlights, along with the 347 Stroker emblems on the front fenders, LED lighting, and side-exit exhaust setup.



“It’s either love or hate between the color and wheels,” says Gee about the reactions he gets on social media, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Looking at the bigger picture, peeps who label those as “wagon wheels” may have no experience at all in terms of building a one-of-one project car.



Believe it or not, that’s a Ford color.



Believe it or not, the fog lights and passing lights are from a



As for the driving experience and the bellow of that V8, fast-forward to 8:05 to find out what Gee has created over the course of two years.



