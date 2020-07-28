1979 Chevrolet Camaro Mixes LS1 V8 With C4 Corvette Independent Rear Suspension

Ford F-150 "Tsuchiya Special" Looks Like the King of Vintage Drift Trucks

Longer and wider than the first Camaro, the Gen 2 was produced from 1970 to 1981 with a multitude of engine choices. However, none of them came with the LS1 small-block V8 of the C5 Corvette and independent rear suspension from the C4 Corvette. 16 photos



Only 50 miles were clocked after finishing the build, and the engine purrs like a kitten than to factory-spec new heads and block. “All accessories are new” as well, along with the sensors, fuel system from the cap to the injectors, and driveshaft. The transmission comes in the guise of a 4L60E with a B&M ratchet MegaShifter.



Stainless-steel headers, an OBD2 port in the glove box, dual electric fans for the aluminum radiator, polyurethane bushings, and a Dana 44 “Super Duty” rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3.07 gears are featured as well. The seller has also aligned everything with laser precision, ensuring the car’s road holding.



All-new brakes from the pedal to each corner of the ‘Maro and



Currently located in Salem, Massachusetts, the LS1-powered pony with Corvette rear suspension had its underside coated with a kevlar bedliner spray for extra protection against corrosion. The window, door, and trunk seals were replaced with fresh rubber as well. The finishing touch? That comes in the guise of light-emitting diodes. "Every single interior and exterior light is LED" according to byllbo21 on eBay

