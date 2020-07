1970 Ford F-100 With Crown Victoria Frame Is “Built Not Bought,” Yet Not Perfect

Take, for instance, this 1970 model with a single cab. Offered by Big Boy Diesels on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $24,900 or best offer, the one-of-a-kind build is definitely built instead of bought. You can clearly get a glimpse of the work that went into this project by popping the hood to reveal a good ol’ Modular engine.The first generation of the Modular V8, to be more precise, a 4.6-liter engine with fuel injection from a Crown Victoria body-on-frame sedan. You can “drive this truck on the interstate all day long,” reads the eBay ad , and the attached video leaves no questions unanswered in regard to the powertrain’s condition.No output figures were offered, but it’s safe to assume that we’re dealing with close to 250 horsepower and in the ballpark of 300 pound-feet of torque. The restomod F-100 sits on the frame of the Crown Victoria donor vehicle, the air conditioning blows ice-cold, the dashboard works in full, and cruise control is also featured.Wood paneling in the bed complements the patina-look exterior, but the interior is a bit of a dog’s breakfast. Faux wood trim, similarly fake snakeskin seating surfaces, a center armrest that has seen better days, and a rather ugly Mercury Cougar steering wheel are a few of the most questionable details worth mentioning.One look at the undercarriage also reveals a custom-welded exhaust system and quite a bit of corrosion. If anything, this F-100 mashed up with a Crown Victoria needs some tender loving care from the next owner. Speaking of the next owner, whoever ends up buying the one-off restomod shouldn’t pay $24,900 for it.