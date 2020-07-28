This Is What Tesla Renderings Now Look Like, and You Can Thank the Cybertruck

1970 Ford F-100 With Crown Victoria Frame Is “Built Not Bought,” Yet Not Perfect

The fifth generation of the F-Series in F-100 specification is a working man’s truck, no doubt about that. But some half-ton pickups from that era are more equal than others, as George Orwell famously said in the allegorical novella Animal Farm. 17 photos



The first generation of the Modular V8, to be more precise, a 4.6-liter engine with fuel injection from a Crown Victoria body-on-frame sedan. You can “drive this truck on the interstate all day long,” reads



No output figures were offered, but it’s safe to assume that we’re dealing with close to 250 horsepower and in the ballpark of 300 pound-feet of torque. The restomod F-100 sits on the frame of the Crown Victoria donor vehicle, the air conditioning blows ice-cold, the dashboard works in full, and cruise control is also featured.



Wood paneling in the bed complements the patina-look exterior, but the interior is a bit of a dog’s breakfast. Faux wood trim, similarly fake snakeskin seating surfaces, a center armrest that has seen better days, and a rather ugly



One look at the undercarriage also reveals a custom-welded exhaust system and quite a bit of corrosion. If anything, this F-100 mashed up with a Crown Victoria needs some tender loving care from the next owner. Speaking of the next owner, whoever ends up buying the one-off restomod shouldn’t pay $24,900 for it.



