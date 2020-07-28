4 This Tuned 1967 Chevy Nova Full of Rust Is the GTS Car You Can Drive Every Day

1972 Chevrolet Nova SS "Grenade" With Patina-Style Paint Job Packs LS Power

The Super Sport package was morphed from a trim option to a performance package in the Nova’s case for the 1968 model year. Priced at $312 back in the day, the SS came standard with a small-block V8 displacing 5.7 liters. 23 photos



This example from 1972, however, features only 5.3 liters but considerable more horsepower and torque thanks to a cammed upgrade and fuel injection . “A true sleeper” is how the seller describes this one-of-a-kind build, but that’s not actually the case once you look at the Frost Green Metallic paintwork with satin-coat patina. If anything, this thing is an attention magnet on wheels.Edelbrock Pro-Flo 4 LS self-learning engine management and monitoring, electric fans for adequate cooling, a new gas tank, power disc brakes up front, power steering, a custom center console that integrates the touchscreen stereo, and a three-spoke steering wheel wrapped in leather are featured. A B&M QuickSilver slap-style shifter for the TH350 transmission, adjustable rear springs, dual exhaust pipes, and 16-inch steelies with Corvette hub caps are on the menu as well.“Starts first crank every time” and “sounds wicked” are two other promises made by the selling vendor, adding that the engine bay is fully detailed and that the car is insanely clean overall. A new package tray with speakers, new floor pans, a restored trunk, and no corrosion whatsoever are mentioned in the listing.The "Grenade" is said to come with clean title in the seller’s name, not a reconstruction or rebuild title. Better still, enclosed delivery is offered at no cost to any of the lower 48 states. International delivery, however, does cost extra.At the time of reporting, the Nova has a highest bid of $25,300 on eBay yet Hot Rod Dirty’s lists the vehicle as “sold” on their website. With five days and a few hours left to go, there’s no denying the highest bid will exceed the $30,000 mark.

