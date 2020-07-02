This 1970 Chevrolet Nova Coupe Has Become a Monster with a Big Block Engine

4 This Tuned 1967 Chevy Nova Full of Rust Is the GTS Car You Can Drive Every Day

A restored Chevrolet Nova is quite a head-turner, but a Nova that received a solid restomod work is something that many people might actually want to drive on a regular basis. 25 photos



The star of the show is the engine that’s powering the Nova. The restomod includes the installation of a high-performance 468ci (7.6-liter) engine that develops 400 horsepower. The engine itself has been paired with a FiTech fuel injection system and a TH400 SlapStick automatic transmission and has 45,466 miles (73,170 km) on the clock, according to information provided by the seller.



Needless to say, the engine runs just like it’s new, but while the car can very well be used as a daily driver, it’s more of a vehicle that’s fairly appropriate for car shows or long cruises.



The Nova also features a custom Flow Master 3” exhaust system as well as a fully-built GM 10 bolt rear end. The restomod package adds polished American Racing 17” wheels, power disc brakes, and a 4” Steel Cowl induction hood,



The interior itself comes in great shape, so inside you’ll find a custom steering wheel, AutoMeter gauges, and an upgraded stereo system with modern features like Bluetooth to connect your phone wirelessly.



All of these make the Nova quite a great car, mixing a series of vintage cool features with new and modern systems that everybody loves and needs. But at the end of the day, cars such as this, despite being pretty easy to find, are rather expensive, and the model that we have here is just the living proof of that.



