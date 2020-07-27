2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Order Guide Lists FE2 Suspension as Standalone Option

Scheduled to enter production at the Bowling Green plant in Kentucky on November 2nd, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette marks the second model year of the C8 platform. The midship sports car is offered exclusively as a Stingray, but the golden bowtie has added a few interesting options for the 2021 update.
As you can tell from the GM fleet order guide attached as a PDF at the end of this story, the most important newity is the FE2 Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension. It’s a stand-alone option that doesn’t require the Z51 Performance Package, and it’s also different from the FE4 suspension of the Z51.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the range, from the 1LT to the 3LT, regardless of body style. RPO code PDY is listed as “Roadside Safety Package” and includes a first aid kit and a highway safety kit.
Contoured cargo area liners with the Jake logo and all-weather floor liners with the same motif are featured as well. Customers who want to baby their ‘Vette can pick up a premium indoor car cover with a fully-rendered C8.R racing car.
But wait, there’s more! New for the 2021 model year, Chevy has introduced full-length dual racing stripes in Blue, Orange, Red, and Yellow. Stinger stripes are offered as well, combining Carbon Flash with Edge Red, Edge Yellow, and Midnight Silver. As far as exterior colors are concerned, Silver Flare Metallic and Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat have been added to the Stingray’s palette.
Only two newities remain to be highlighted, starting with “ultra-high security silver-painted wheel locks.” An additional 57 months of OnStar Fleet Safety and Security are listed as options across the board, providing these services in addition to the three months of complimentary coverage that comes as standard.
As ever, the LT2 small-block V8 is connected exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission that General Motors calls M1L and Tremec refers to as TR-9080. The 6.2-liter lump develops 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) right off the bat. Opting for the sports exhaust – which is included in the $5,000 performance package – bumps those figures by 5 ponies and 5 torques.
